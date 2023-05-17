Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Chutney" sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label has continued to capture attention of sneakerheads with iconic makeovers of their classic Air Jordan silhouettes. The label has continued to dress its silhouette in many iconic makeovers of their beloved Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, and the latest to appear is the Mid-cut in "Chutney" colorway.

Earlier this year, the Jordan brand announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" and has continued to restock multiple colorways and designs. Apart from focusing on retro colorways, the label has also added new makeovers and GRs to its collection.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Chutney" sneakers comes clad in a bright color scheme and opts for multiple colors. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Chutney" sneakers were released via the e-commerce site of Nike Europe, Slam Jam and select retailers on May 16, 2023. A later release date will be followed for US release, which hasn't been announced yet.

More about newly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Chutney" sneakers

Newly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Chutney" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based swoosh label signed a lifetime deal with the basketball legend Michael Jordan in 1984 and offered him a unique chance of inventing a signature line. In the process, the dynamic duo permanently conjoined the sneaker and fashion worlds permanently with their Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage kickstarted with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985, which is one of the most hyped and recognized sneakers. The silhouette was designed by Peter Moore, who also designed the beloved Dunk sneaker model for the swoosh label. The Nike site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest sneaker, Air Jordan 1 Mid "Chutney" comes clad in a "Chutney/ Lucky Green/ Hot Punch/ Celestial Gold" color scheme. The shoes upper comes constructed out of a mix of leather, nylon and suede materials. The site introduces the colorway as follows:

"Get into some summery fun in your new fave AJ1s. Made with a combination of suede and canvas, this pair gives you the comfort you know and love with a seasonal update."

The base of the shoe comes constructed out of green leather material, which can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes and mid-panels. The green hue is continued on the nylon material placed on the heel tabs and tongues.

The green hue accentuates with the brown suede overlays affixed on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars and heel counters.

The pink hue makes up the collar linings, insides of the tongues and profile swooshes of both medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and green rubber outsoles.

The pair can be availed via the e-commerce site of Nike Europe and United Kingdom currently. Japan will see a release on May 22, 2023. A USA release date is yet to be announced by the swoosh label, though.

