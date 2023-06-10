Eastside Golf x Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneakers: Everything we know so far

Eastside Golf is renewing its partnership with Nike's Jordan label to launch a brand new makeover of the Air Jordan 1 High Golf sneaker model. Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike has always been consistent in providing sneakerheads with the best options, and the latest Golf iteration of AJ1 High amalgamates streetwear with the sport of golf.

This collaboration comes after the duo launched an apparel and footwear collection featuring Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 12 in November 2022. Following that, multiple sneaker models, including the Jordan ADG 4 and Air Jordan 6 Low, have been teased. The latest fall 2024 assortment will include the Air Jordan 1 High Golf iteration alongside the previously teased Jordan 4 ADG shoes and Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "1961" variant.

An official release date for the release of collaborative Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few selected Jordan Brand retailers on September 8, 2023, at the suggested retail price of $200 per pair.

The upcoming Eastside Golf x Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneakers will be released in September for Fall 2023

The upcoming Eastside Golf x Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneaker will be released in September for Fall 2023 (Image via Sole Retriever)

For those who aren't in the know, Eastside Golf is a black-owned company that aims to promote younger generation's interest in the golf sport while also creating and advertising multiculturalism and equality in the sport. The black-owned label has been in a collaborative relationship with Michael Jordan's eponymous label since 2021 and has continued to produce limited-edition versions of Air Jordan sneaker model.

On the other hand, the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan has continued to create multiple sneaker models for golf, including the signature Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The brand is furthering its catalog in Air Jordan 1 golf with the Eastside Golf partnership.

The duo will be redesigning the Air Jordan 1 High silhouette, which the official Swoosh label's site introduces as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Official imagery for the sneaker hasn't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet, but multiple mock-ups and color scheme detail has been surfaced upon the internet. According to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will come clad in a Black/Malachite/Metallic Gold/White color scheme.

The upper of the shoe will come constructed out of leather material in a Panda-like color scheme. Lastly, the base of the shoe is in a white hue, which is overlaid with black PU leather panels upon the toe boxes, lacing system, and ankle collars.

Poll : 0 votes