What is The Fall of Minneapolis about? Crowdfunded documentary on George Floyd case explored

The Fall of Minneapolis looks back at the events around the death of George Floyd and the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that followed. The film is based on journalist Liz Collin's book They're Lying: The Media, The Left and The Death of George Floyd.

It features exclusive interviews from behind prison walls with key figures at the center of this history-making case, including Chauvin himself and fellow former officer Thomas Lane.

The film provides their personal accounts of what happened on that fateful day in May 2020. It also shares the personal stories from the families of both.

What is The Fall of Minneapolis about?

The Fall of Minneapolis portrays all the turmoil that engulfed the city, consequential of Mr. Floyd's death at the hands of police in May 2020.

The film directed by JC Chaix and co-written by Chaix and journalist Liz Collin provides insights into the incidents that triggered intense civil unrest and impacted the city of Minneapolis.

It's centered around rare firsthand narratives and never-before-seen body camera footage from officers on the scene of Floyd's arrest. The documentary constructs a minute-by-minute portrayal of his final moments.

It also compiles key forensic evidence from the autopsy findings and trial transcripts that led to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for Floyd's murder. Through these source materials, the film supposedly constructs an alternative portrayal to the prevailing media narratives around all the events.

Featuring testimonials from police who directly handled the fallout from this tragedy, The Fall of Minneapolis provides frontline portrayals of the violence that engulfed the city.

Who started the fundraiser for The Fall of Minneapolis?

The film was financially supported through crowdfunding, which was started by journalist Liz Collin, who works for Alpha News. Alpha News, legally recognized as a nonprofit organization by the IRS, also urged donations to back the making of the film.

Will The Fall of Minneapolis be on Netflix?

The Fall of Minneapolis is not available on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube or Plex. Rather, it can be viewed for free on Rumble and its website, TheFallofMinneapolis.com.

The Fall of Minneapolis reviews

The film has a supposed subdued, understated approach. It has interviews with pivotal figures like Chauvin and Officer Alex Kueng, both recounting from prison, and also gives a voice to impacted family members.

The documentary contradicts common media or otherwise narratives, implying initial autopsy reports and other vital proof were misconstrued or disregarded.

The audience responded with a mixture of sadness, sorrow and anger, against the emotionally charged material.

Many expressed empathy for the featured officers who, as per the film, reluctantly retired following the incidents. However, many have completely contrasting view-points as highlighted in the tweet above.

Critics are focusing on the title, suggesting The Fall of the United States would be more fitting given the nationwide implications.

Despite avoiding flashy techniques, the sobering content and weighty subject matter have brought attention to the film.

Reviews on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes aren't available. However, the film has acquired substantial viewership across its release platform, Rumble, with over 200,000 views since its release.

