What time will A Million Miles Away air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer, and more

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated new drama movie, A Million Miles Away, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12 am GMT (tentative time). The film dramatizes the story of astronaut José Hernandez, who overcomes various challenges and struggles in his life to accomplish his dream of working at NASA and traveling to space.

The movie stars Michael Peña as the protagonist, with many others playing major supporting characters. Noted director Alejandra Márquez Abella, who's known for films like Northern Skies Over Empty Space and Semana Santa, has helmed the film, whilst Bettina Gilois and Hernán Jiménez have co-written the script along with Abella.

A Million Miles Away release timings for different regions

Amazon Prime Video typically drops new movies and TV shows at 12 am GMT, which is when A Million Miles Away is also expected to be released. However, the release timings will vary depending on the region it is being streamed in and their respective time zones.

Here's a list of the various release timings for the movie as per their time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm ET on September 14, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm PT on September 14, 2023

Mexico: 6 pm CDT on September 14, 2023

Canada: 7 pm on September 14, 2023

United Kingdom: 1 am BST on September 15, 2023

South Korea: 9 am KST on September 15, 2023

Australia: 10 am AEST on September 15, 2023

Japan: 9 am JST on September 15, 2023

India: 5.30 am IST on September 15, 2023

What to expect from A Million Miles Away? Plot, cast, and more details explored

A Million Miles Away focuses on the life of Mexican astronaut José Hernandez, chronicling his early life and the various struggles he faced in order to achieve his dream of traveling to space.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Studios:

''Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.''

The description continues:

''With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Acclaimed writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.''

Based on the trailer and description, fans can look forward to a fascinating character study that explores themes like determination, hunger, and resilience, among many more.

Michael Peña leads the cast as Jose, and he looks in terrific form in the trailer. Viewers can expect him to deliver a richly nuanced and mature performance as the protagonist. His other memorable acting credits include Secret Headquarters, Narcos: Mexico, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, to name a few.

The rest of the cast features actors like Rosa Salazar, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Garret Dillahunt, and many others.

Don't miss A Million Miles Away on Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023.