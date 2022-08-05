 What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 episode 12 air? Release date, title and more details explored

As Better Call Saul draws to its end, things are heating up, creating more anticipation and excitement. The AMC spin-off to the popular Breaking Bad series has only two more episodes left to wrap up the story of Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk. What remains to be the fate of our not-so-good lawyer? The final two episodes may bear the answers.

At the moment, fans are excited to see what more Saul Goodman has in store for the viewers and find out what will be the fate of other characters like Kim in the series.

What new surprises does the penultimate episode of the AMC series have for us? Read here to know more.

When will Better Call Saul air its penultimate episode?

Better Call Saul will air season 6 episode 12 on August 8, 2022. Since it is an AMC series, the episode will air on AMC, and later be made available to stream on AMC+. The series usually airs its episodes at 9 pm ET.

A recap of last week's episode of Better Call Saul

Episode 11 of Better Call Saul, titled Breaking Bad, had some pleasant surprises in store for us. We had Bryan Cranston back again as our favorite Walter White.

The episode ended on a climactic note, leaving viewers impatient for more. We saw Gene making a call to the last place he knew Kim Wexler was working at, which was Palm Coast Sprinklers in Florida. Although we did not hear the conversation that followed between them, the tone of the conversation was very evident.

Gene and Kim shared a heated conversation that was purposefully blurred out by traffic noises, leaving fans with more speculation than answers. At the end of the call, Gene almost destroyed the phone booth in frustration. Fans were left to wonder what the conversation was about, which clearly appears to be important. It is expected that the upcoming episode will have some answers.

What can we expect from the upcoming episode?

Like all previous synopsis, the one for the upcoming episode is also vague about the key developments, for it only signals that,

The stakes are raised when a discovery is made.

We also have a teaser for Better Call Saul episode 12, and the footage does not hint at a very happy ending for Gene. Like all previous teasers, this too remains vague, with brief shots of the upcoming episode accompanied by voiceovers. The teaser shows police cars that spell bad news for Gene, given that he is one of the most-wanted people from the Heisenberg drug ring.

After last episode's heated phone call, it may be expected that Kim will be seen in the upcoming chapter. The title of episode 12 strongly backs this speculation as Kim works for a sprinkler company and the episode is titled Waterworks. Kim was last seen in episode 9 where she was racked with guilt about the part she played in Howard's death. She then decided to give up her law license, leave Jimmy, and move to Florida.

Waterworks may backtrack and explore what Kim has been up to all this while since she left Jimmy.

Catch Better Call Saul's penultimate episode this August 8, 2022.

