The second episode of Dark Winds season 2 is all set to air on AMC+ on Sunday, August 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT, as per The Review Geek. The investigative thriller drama series centers around two police officers from the Southwest in the 1970s delving deep into a complicated double murder case, which forces them to question their own beliefs and perceptions about the world.

The show stars Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the lead roles, along with various others essaying crucial supporting characters. Noted TV writer and producer Graham Roland is the creator of the show.

Dark Winds season 2 episode 2 will focus on Leaphorn investigating a complicated case

AMC+ has not yet dropped an official trailer/promo/preview for Dark Winds season 2 episode 2, but based on a description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode focusing on Joe Leaphorn investigating an extremely complex case.

Later on, Leaphorn and Manuelito set out to rescue a child suspected to be in danger. The synopsis of the show reads:

''Leaphorn explores personal ties to an increasingly mysterious case; Chee is questioned by a reluctant Sgt. Manuelito; the discovery of a body sends Leaphorn and Manuelito in pursuit of a child in danger.''

Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the latest episode. The first episode, titled Na'niłkaadii, focused on Leaphorn beginning to investigate the seemingly mysterious death of a man associated with a cult.

Elsewhere, Chee went on to start an investigation into a case on his own.

The episode perfectly set the mood and tone for the rest of the season, and viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to be more fast-paced and dramatic as the plot gets more intense.

The premiere episode received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised its overall tone, writing, and slow-burn approach, among other things.

A quick look at Dark Winds plot and cast

Dark Winds, set in the 70s, follows two police officers who investigate two seemingly unconnected cases.

Their eventful journey leads them to questioning their faith, belief system, and perception of the world. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the thriller series reads:

''Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.''

The description further reads:

''The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.''

Noted actor Zahn McClarnon leads the cast as Joe Leaphorn, and he's brilliantly supported by the talented Kiowa Gordon, who portrays the character of Jim Chee.

The remaining cast members include Nicholas Logan as Colton Wolf, Jonathan Adams as Lester, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Dark Winds season 2 on AMC+ on Sunday, August 6, 2023.