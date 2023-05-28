Prime Video's new Australian crime comedy series, titled Deadloch, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series centers around two detectives who team up to solve the mysterious death of a man in town.

However, the two detectives are polar opposites of each other, which makes it difficult for them to work together. It shows how they are able to put their disagreements aside in order to work on the case. Along with a host of other people playing significant supporting parts, the show stars Kate Box and Madeleine Sami in the key roles. It is helmed by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan.

Deadloch trailer blends elements of crime and comedy whilst maintaining a distinctive tone

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Deadloch on May 4, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the crime comedy show. The trailer opens with the lead detective arriving at the crime scene.

It then goes on to briefly depict several hilarious and awkward moments from the show without giving away any spoilers. Overall, it maintains a distinctly funny and entertaining tone that fans of black comedies and crime thrillers would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Prime Video also put out the official description of the show on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''When a local man turns up dead on the beach, two vastly different detectives are thrown together to solve the case, fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama).''

The description further reads:

''As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food, and culture event—Winter Feastival—the trio must put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an absolute laugh riot and a thoroughly entertaining experience. The first three episodes of the show will reportedly air on the same day, June 2, 2023, following which new episodes are expected to be dropped every Friday until the finale on July 7, 2023.

A quick look at Deadloch cast

Deadloch stars Kate Box in the lead role as Dulcie Collins. Dulcie is known to be an extremely shrewd and charismatic detective who's deeply passionate about her work. Box perfectly embodies her character's core traits in the trailer, promising to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Her other notable credits include Way Out Assistance, The Daughter, Old School, and Picnic at Hanging Rock, to name a few. Starring alongside her in another crucial role is Madeleine Sami, who essays the character of the other detective, Eddie Redcliffe. Redcliffe is more in-your-face and the total opposite of Dulcie. Their onscreen chemistry is one of the defining elements of the show.

Madeleine Sami has previously appeared in Come to Daddy, Slow West, and The Jaquie Brown Diaries, among many more. Other supporting cast features actors like Nina Oyama, Naarah, Katie Robertson, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the first three episodes of Deadloch on Prime Video on Friday, June 2, 2023.

