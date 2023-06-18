Netflix's upcoming African thriller, iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film tells the story of a detective who's tasked with the duty of investigating a mysterious gold heist in Johannesburg.

However, there's more to the case than what meets the eye, and the protagonist is faced with a number of moral dilemmas. It stars S’Dumo Mtshali in the lead role, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. It is helmed by Donovan Marsh, who's also written the script.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold trailer focuses on a mysterious gold heist that shocked the city of Johannesburg

Netflix put out the official trailer for iNumber Number: Jozi Gold on June 8, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many shocking and gripping events set to unfold in the new thriller movie.

The trailer brilliantly sets the tone as it briefly depicts several key moments pertaining to the investigation. There are no major spoilers that could ruin the viewers' experience, but fans can get a fair idea of the basic premise.

Overall, it maintains a mysterious and dark tone that fans of action thrillers would certainly enjoy. Alongside the trailer, Netflix also released the official description of the movie on their YouTube channel, which states:

''When lines are crossed, loyalty is tested. When an undercover cop is tasked with investigating a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he’s forced to choose between his conscience and the law.''

Based on the trailer and description, fans can look forward to a thoroughly engaging and entertaining mystery thriller film that delves deep into a complicated heist that rocked South Africa. It is expected to explore a number of interesting themes like morality, conscience, justice, and law, among other things.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold to reportedly star S'Dumo Mtshali in the lead role

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold focuses on a complicated heist that shocked the city of Johannesburg and South Africa. A detective sets out to delve deep into the case and find out the truth. However, it's not as simple as it seems and he's forced to confront a number of challenges and moral conflicts, among other things.

The cast is reportedly led by noted actor S'Dumo Mtshali, who portrays one of the detectives working on the case. Mtshali looks brilliant in the lead role, perfectly portraying his character's fierce determination and intimidating nature with stunning ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Mtshali's other notable acting credits include movies and TV shows like Isibaya, Blood Psalms, Avenged, and Wild at Heart, to name a few. Featuring alongside him in another key role is actor Presley Chweneyagae, who's also an investigator working with Mtshali's character.

The two seem to have contrasting personalities but their unconventional methods often lead to success in taking down organized crime across the city.

Presley's known for his appearances in The River, Tsotsi, Zama Zama, and many more. The rest of the cast features actors like Deon Lotz, Fana Mokoena, and many others.

Don't forget to catch iNumber Number: Jozi Gold on Netflix on Friday, June 23, 2023.

