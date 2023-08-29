What time will Invasion season 2 episode 2 air on Apple TV+? Release date, what to expect, and more

Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion season 2 episode 2 titled “Chasing Ghosts'' is all set to grace screens on Wednesday, August 30, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the episode will run for 52 minutes. It is recieved an "A" certificate, and this season is expected to have 10 episodes like season 1.

The Invasion story begins with aliens invading earth in season 1. The story is told from the point of view of five people, including Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik, Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole, Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato, Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik, and Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik.

The synopsis of this series, as stated by Apple TV+:

"Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence. Events unfold in real-time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos around them."

Invasion season 2 episode 2 “Chasing Ghosts'' shows Trevante's struggles

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

Invasion season 2 episode 2 titled “Chasing Ghosts'' will exclusively be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 30, at 9 pm ET/PT in the United States. People all over the world need to know their respective timings so that they won't miss this alien series.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: Wednesday, August 30, at 2 am BST

Canada (PT): Wednesday, August 30, at 6 pm PT.

Australia:

Sydney: Thursday, August 31, at 11 am AEST

Melbourne: Thursday, August 31, at 11 am AEST

Brisbane: Thursday, August 31, at 10 am AEST

India: Thursday, August 31, at 6:30 am IST.

South Korea: Wednesday, August 30, at 10 am KST

Japan: Wednesday, August 30, at 10 am JST

Philippines: Wednesday, August 30, at 9 am PHT

Invasion season 2 episode 2 will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. Thestreaming platform is available worldwide and can be easily accessed by anyone. The subscription is priced at $6.99 per month and you can get it as part of Apple One, which also includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, etc.

A quick recap on Invasion Season 2 Episode 1

Invasion season 2 episode 1 titled “Something Changed” starts with a TV broadcast by Benya Mabote, the president of WDC. The news states:

"It's been over four months after the invasion during which many countries have become uninhabitable. The aliens are polluting the air with their spores to make human life more complicated."

Tension between humans is also evident, focusing on who the best fighters against aliens are. The episode also shows the spider-like creatures in Osaka, Japan. Mitsuki was asked to help WDC. Aneesh and Luke are arrested by soldiers.

The episode ends with doctors attending to a comatose Caspar. They notice that the tremors in his body keep changing patterns.

What to expect in Invasion Season 2 Episode 2

Although few details having been dropped by the streamer, here's the synopsis of season 2 episode 2 by Apple TV+:

"At home in Miami, Trevante struggles with returning to day-to-day life; similarly, Jamila feels an unceasing pull to search for Caspar."

The synopsis shows that this episode will follow Trevante's struggles in his day-to-day life. It also shows Jamila’s undeniable interest in the search for Casper. The episode will make the series more interesting with more twists and turns.