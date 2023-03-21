What time will Invisible City season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, time, plot, and more details explored

Netflix's fantasy murder-mystery drama Invisible City quickly became a fan favorite soon after its debut on Netflix on Friday, February 5, 2021. With its seven episodes, the first season introduced viewers to a world where Brazilian folklore and modern-day city life collide in unexpected ways. The myth versus reality plotline of the show captured the attention of fans.

The series follows Detective Eric as he investigates a mysterious death in the city. His investigation led him to discover a hidden world of mythical creatures and spirits. After a compelling first season, the Netflix series is returning with a second season two years later.

The Netflix original series will premiere season 2 on Netflix on March 22, 2023, at 3.01 ET.

Invisible City season 2: What to expect from the new season?

The second season of the Netflix original series is expected to address the cliffhanger with which we ended the last season. Netflix has released a sneak peek of the second season, teasing that Eric will be brought back to life in the nature reserve, Belém do Pará. We also see his daughter Luna and Inês in the teaser.

The second season will see a war unfold between the indigenous people and the prospectors who want to claim Belém do Pará for corporate ventures. Carlos Saldanha, the creator of the series, commented on the second season, saying:

"The second season will be set in Belém, a major city rich in history. The new episodes depict a multifaceted indigenous Brazil from the north, complete with new entities and fascinating elements from popular culture."

The show was renewed for a second season in 2021 and finished filming in October 2022. Take a look at the trailer of Invisible City season 2:

Most of the cast of the first season will be returning for the second installment. The second season will bring back Marco Pigossi as Eric, Alessandra Negrini as Ines, and Manu Dieguez as Luna.

They will be joined by Letícia Spiller, Mestre Sebá, Simone Spoladore, Zahy Guajajara, Kay Sara, Marcos de Andrade, Julia Konrad, Rodrigo dos Santos, Tatsu Carvalho, Ermelinda Yepario, and Tomás de França, in supporting roles.

A recap of season 1

The first season of the Brazilian fantasy drama saw a detective investigating the death of a woman in parts of Rio de Janeiro, where he uncovers a connection between her death and the mythical creatures of Brazilian folklore. His investigation also leads him to confront his own past and personal connection.

Invisible City season 1 ended with an intense and emotional conclusion, with Eric, the detective, making a huge sacrifice to stop an evil spirit from causing more harm.

The first season's finale introduces a mysterious twist suggesting that Eric might now be more deeply connected to the supernatural world. This sets the stage for more adventures to unfold in the second season.

Based on a story developed by Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhóz, Invisible City is created by Carlos Saldanha. The series is coming to Netflix on March 22, 2023.

