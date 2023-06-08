What time will Jagged Mind premiere on Hulu? Plot, trailer, and more

Hulu is bringing a new queer psychological thriller, Jagged Mind, just in time to celebrate Pride. Kelley Kali's latest horror feature is scheduled to hit the streamer on Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 am ET, exclusively on Hulu. Based on Kali's short film titled First Date, the Hulu thriller follows the eerie tale of a woman who gets stuck in a time loop after meeting a mysterious new girlfriend.

Hulu has announced that after making its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from June 14-18, in Miami Beach, the movie will drop on June 15 on Hulu's streaming platform. It will then be released internationally on Disney+ at a later date.

Jagged Mind will feature Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward in lead roles

What is the movie all about?

Jagged Mind follows Billie who suddenly finds herself bombarded with strange visions and blackouts and soon comes to learn that she is caught in a series of time loops. While she is clueless about this mysterious incident that has turned her life upside down, it is very likely that the time loops may be related to her mysterious new girlfriend, Alex.

The official synopsis for Jagged Mind is as follows:

“When Billie starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.”

The movie stars Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Billie and Shannon Woodward as her new and mysterious girlfriend, Alex.

Richardson-Sellers is a Black British actress who is familiar to viewers for her recurring role as Eva Sinclair on The CW series The Originals and for her role in the ABC series Of Kings and Prophets. She is also a familiar face from The CW superhero series Legends of Tomorrow.

Shannon Woodward is an American actress who is best known for her roles as Sabrina Collins on the FOX sitcom Raising Hope and Elsie Hughes on the HBO sci-fi series, Westworld.

Jagged Mind has been developed by 20th Digital Studio, with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. It is produced by Daniela Ruiz through her company Palabra Productions, along with Kali and Congyu E who were on board as co-producers. The movie has been adapted from a script written by Allyson Morgan and directed by Kelley Kali.

Take a look at the trailer

Hulu has released a number of first-look images for the movie, but they give little away as far as the plot goes. The series of pictures are mostly close-ups of the main characters, Billie and Alex, and the ominous dark lighting. With tinges of red and purple, the background adds to the eerie flavor of the psychological thriller.

Going by the trailer, the Hulu thriller looks promising, especially owing to the splendid performance of the two lead characters and of course, the gripping script and mature direction. You can watch the official trailer for the Hulu thriller here.

The streamer has recently premiered a number of thrillers including Clock, starring Dianna Agron as a woman undergoing terrifying experimental treatments, Grimcutty, which follows an internet meme that comes to life and terrorizes a town, and The Mill and Matriarch. Along with Jagged Mind, Hulu is also soon to drop another horror thriller, Appendage.

Celebrate Pride with Hulu's latest queer thriller, Jagged Mind, coming soon on June 15, 2023.

