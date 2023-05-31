The second season of Joe Pickett is all set to air on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a game warden and his Wyoming-based family. Their lives take a shocking turn after a dead body winds up at their home.

It depicts the numerous challenges and struggles that the family faces. The series stars Michael Dorman in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. The show is helmed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle.

Joe Pickett season 2 trailer showcases an intense battle

The official trailer for Joe Pickett season 2 offers a peek into the various gripping events set to be unpacked in the new installment. Pickett seems to be missing as he went after a hunter.

One scene shows him in the jungle, engaged in an intense battle with someone, but not much is revealed. His wife calls the police and reports his disappearance. Subsequently, several key moments from the show are briefly depicted without giving away any major spoilers.

Overall, the trailer maintains a scary tone that fans of classic Western thrillers would certainly love. Here's a short synopsis of the new season, as per Pressparty:

''In season two, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past.''

The description further reads,

''Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren't as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect another thrilling season replete with many dramatic twists and action sequences, similar to the first installment. The first two episodes will air on the same day on Paramount+, on June 4, 2023, following which the show is expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

More about Joe Pickett plot and cast

The series explores the life of the titular character and his family. A dead body was seen at their doorstep, following which their lives changed forever. It focuses on their efforts to deal with the complex socio-political issues plaguing their town. Here's a brief synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Game warden Joe Pickett and his family navigate the shifting sociopolitical climate of a rural town on the verge of economic collapse; when a murder victim winds up on Joe's doorstep, the Picketts find themselves embroiled in a larger conspiracy.''

Michael Dorman plays the role of Joe Pickett in the lead role, and his performance is one of the show's major highlights. Appearing alongside him are actors like Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett, Sharon Lawrence as Missy Vankeuren, Skywalker Hughes as Sheridan Pickett, and many others.

You can watch the second season of Joe Pickett on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

