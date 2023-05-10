What time will Law & Order SVU season 24 episode 21 air on NBC? Details explored

The highly anticipated Bad Things episode of Law & Order SVU season 24 will air on NBC on May 11, 2023, at 9:00 pm. With a perplexing case featuring mismatched DNA evidence, the tension will run high in this penultimate episode of the season and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

As the Special Victims Unit team races against time to solve a series of assaults, Muncy is determined to prove that Elias Olsen is behind the crimes. With the show's history of tackling sensitive and relevant issues, episode 21 is set to be another thought-provoking installment that will engage fans and evoke the essence of the series.

Bad Things: A riveting episode featuring Law & Order SVU's finest

In the highly anticipated Bad Things episode, the detectives will find themselves baffled as they encounter a series of assaults with the same modus operandi but different DNA at each crime scene. Muncy will be convinced that Elias Olsen, a criminal they arrested earlier in the season, has struck again and will be determined to prove it.

As the team works tirelessly to solve the case, viewers will be glued to their screens, eager to see if Muncy's instincts prove to be correct.

The previous episode, Debatable saw the team working on a case involving a debate club star who set her tour bus on fire. The girl eventually revealed she was assaulted by both of her teachers, leading to a complicated case that the detectives managed to solve. This one-off episode will set the stage for the intense and mysterious events to unfold in Bad Things.

The talented cast of Law & Order SVU comprises Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, Ice-T as Odafin Tutuola, Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick Carisi Jr., and Jamie Gray Hyder as Officer Katriona Tamin. The guest cast for Bad Things will include Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler and Adam Petchel as Elias Olsen.

As the show continues to tackle hard-hitting topics, the dedicated cast and crew of Law & Order SVU work diligently to ensure that each episode captures the depth and complexity of the stories they tell.

With the upcoming Bad Things episode and the promise of an exciting season finale, there's no doubt that fans will remain thoroughly engrossed in the world of the Special Victims Unit.

Fans of Law & Order SVU can rejoice, as the show's renewal for a 25th season ensures that the gripping adventures of the beloved detectives will continue captivating viewers. The series has consistently addressed sensitive societal issues while maintaining a strong focus on its complex and nuanced characters, making it a significant part of the television landscape for over two decades.

The Bad Things episode is set to premiere on NBC at 9:00 PM on May 11, 2023, for Law & Order SVU season twenty-four. With the season finale on the horizon and a potential crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime in the works, fans will go on an enthralling and thought-provoking ride. Join the Special Victims Unit detectives as they tackle another spine-tingling mystery!

