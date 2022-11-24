What time will Love, Lizzo air on HBO Max? Release date, plot and more about the documentary

Love, Lizzo, the much-awaited HBO Max documentary that follows Lizzo's journey from her humble beginnings to mainstream success, is set to drop on HBO Max and will be available for streaming from Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 3 am ET/midnight PT. It comes along with 2 of the streamer's Christmas flicks.

With Lizzo as the executive producer, the documentary is helmed and co-produced by Doug Pray, who is known for exploring unique subcultures in his films. His works include documentaries such as Hype! (Seattle grunge scene), Scratch (DJ culture), Infamy (graffiti culture), Surfwise (the Doc Paskowitz family), and The Defiant Ones (Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine).

HBO Max's Love, Lizzo will shed light on the singer's early years

The trailer for Love, Lizzo was released on November 10, 2022, and the opening voiceover makes it very clear that it revolves around music. It begins with Lizzo saying:

"No matter what part of my story you come in at, I'm always chasing the music."

The trailer gives us a peek into her early years and is spliced with footage of live concerts and studio sessions. There are also glimpses of Lizzo being interviewed, during which she addresses her insecurities as a little girl, the obstacles she faced, and the lack of opportunities for "a fat, black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute."

The trailer maintains an optimistic tone and also radiates the positivity that Lizzo is known for. The official synopsis of Love, Lizzo, according to HBO Max, reads as:

"Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself."

It continues:

"The HBO Max documentary LOVE, LIZZO shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom."

Love, Lizzo is the singer-songwriter's second digital release, and it comes after the reality show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered on Prime Video on March 25, 2022. Speaking about the documentary in a WarnerMedia press release in May, Lizzo said:

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max."

She highlighted the events that the documentary would cover, saying:

"From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going."

Love, Lizzo, produced by Live Nation Productions, Boardwalk Pictures, Warner Music Entertainment, Atlantic Films, and Diamond Docs, airs exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

