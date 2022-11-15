Lizzo North American Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American pop star Lizzo has announced the second leg of her North American tour, which will kick off next year in April. This tour, which is in support of her recent album, Special, will conclude on June 2 in Palm Desert, California. The announcement comes a month after Lizzo announced her European tour dates for 2023. Check out the full tour dates below.

Lizzo will be backed by Atlanta rapper Latto, who also backed the artist on her first leg of the US tour.

Lizzo 2023 US Tour Tickets and Presales

Ticketmaster @Ticketmaster JUST ANNOUNCED



Lizzo is heading out on The Special 2our across North America in 2023 with special guest Latto and it’s got us feeling good as hell!



Tickets on sale Friday! Get dates and details here: JUST ANNOUNCEDLizzo is heading out on The Special 2our across North America in 2023 with special guest Latto and it’s got us feeling good as hell!Tickets on sale Friday! Get dates and details here: bit.ly/3GkvBZ0 ‼️JUST ANNOUNCED‼️Lizzo is heading out on The Special 2our across North America in 2023 with special guest Latto and it’s got us feeling good as hell!Tickets on sale Friday! Get dates and details here: bit.ly/3GkvBZ0 https://t.co/1svBsBReCs

A number of presale and on-sale tickets are available via Ticketmaster. The presales, which include American Express, Artist, and Official Platinum, will begin on November 16 at 12:00 pm EST. Other presales, including Live Nation, Local, Radio, and venue presales, will be available starting November 17 at 10:00 am EST. American Express preferred access, official platinum, and general on-sale tickets for Lizzo’s US shows will go live on November 10 at 10:00 am EST.

Lizzo 2023 US Tour Dates

FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo TIX ON SALE FRIDAY LIZZOMUSIC.COM SPECIAL 2OUR AINT OVER AND WE HIT THE JACKPOT CUS @latto IS COMING W US!!TIX ON SALE FRIDAY SPECIAL 2OUR AINT OVER AND WE HIT THE JACKPOT CUS @latto IS COMING W US!! 🎰🎰 TIX ON SALE FRIDAY 😱 LIZZOMUSIC.COM https://t.co/1RcKvvsSvN

April 21 -- Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena ^

April 22 -- Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena ^

April 25 -- St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center ^

April 26 -- Memphis, TN - FedExForum ^

May 04 -- Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre ^

May 06 -- Hartford, CT - XL Center ^

May 09 -- Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena ^

May 10 -- Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena ^

May 12 -- Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

May 13 -- Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena ^

May 16 -- Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum ^

May 17 -- Chicago, IL - United Center ^

May 19 -- Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center ^

May 20 -- Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

May 24 -- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^

May 25 -- San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena ^

June 02 -- Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena ^

^ with Latto

Lizzo released her fourth studio album, Special, earlier in July this year. The singer previously stated that she had been working on the album for three years.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, the Truth Hurts artist spoke about the album, noting,

“I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love.”

She further added:

“I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.”

The album was previewed by the single, About Damn Time, which became viral due to its extensive usage in videos on Instagram and TikTok. It features a total of twelve tracks, including The Sign and Grrrls. Lizzo, a three-time Grammy award winner, faced criticism for using an ableist slur in her song, Grrrls. The artist re-recorded the song after being called out on the internet. At the time, she clarified, noting that she had never heard the word used as a slur against disabled people.

Poll : 0 votes