What time will Mark Cavendish: Never Enough air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

This documentary will see the British professional road racing cyclist open up about his battle with mental illness and the Epstein-Barr virus. He will even talk about his relationship with his former team boss Doug Ryder with whom he had a fallout.

Mark Cavendish is currently 38 years old and an expert in madison, points race, and scratch race. In 2021, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme called him "the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour and of cycling".

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough air on Netflix: Who is Mark Cavendish and what are his achievements?

Born on 21 May 1985 to David and Adele in Douglas, Isle of Man, Cavendish got interested in competitive cycling at an early age. He gradually got better and represented Great Britain at UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

He won the gold medal in 2005 and 2008 in the madison race. He also won his third UCI Track Cycling World Championships title in 2016 and a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Everything was going well for him until August 2018, when he was diagnosed with Epstein–Barr virus. Not only did he fall into a deep state of depression, but his marriage too was in jeopardy.

To top things off, he had a fallout with his ex-team boss Doug Ryder. In 2021, he made his much-awaited return to the Tour de France and won four stages. He now has 34 stage wins in his career.

Mark Cavendish will describe his struggles in detail in Mark Cavendish: Never Enough. In the trailer, he says:

"You don't go from being the best in the world to not being even capable. How has it happened? It turned into stress at home. I was a nightmare to live with."

His model wife Peta Todd added:

"We argued about nothing. He was so lost in everything that was going on. I didn't know this version of him, but I was sleeping in the same bed...I was scared that I would go past my limit and not be able to come back again."

Cavendish even described the problems he faced with his ex-team boss Doug Ryder and said that Dough called Cavendish's team, Dimension Data, a sinking ship.

Ryder even left the cyclist out during the Grand Tour of 2019.

Cavendish said:

"Doug starts off, 'I'm getting it in the neck from the sponsors, we're not anywhere near it. This isn't good enough."

He continued:

"I'm like, 'Doug, all the stuff you're saying. You're the one that signed the contracts. Don't put that on us. We're doing our best'. And he didn't like me saying that. And he stormed off the bus."

Cavendish's team doctor Helge Riepenhof said:

"I wasn't sure if he would get out of the depression without quitting cycling. (Whether) to recommend he stop cycling and leave all the pressure and start a different life."

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough synopsis

The film charts the rise, fall and resurrection of a genuine sporting great as he attempts to prove the doubters wrong and make cycling history. Coming 2 August.

The official synopsis of Mark Cavendish: Never Enough according to Netflix reads:

"Intimate and captivating, this documentary charts the meteoric rise, tragic downfall and unbelievable comeback of professional cyclist Mark Cavendish."

