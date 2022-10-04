What time will Mr. Harrigan's Phone air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the Stephen King film

Netflix's new horror movie, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, is expected to premiere on the platform on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12 AM PT. The film tells the story of a teenager who befriends an elderly billionaire. When the billionaire dies, the young man shockingly finds out that he can still communicate with him.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, the film is based on acclaimed horror writer Stephen King's novella of the same name from the collection, If It Bleeds. It stars Jaden Martell and Donald Sutherland in the lead roles. Read on to find out more details about the plot, trailer, and more.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone promises to pack a punch

On September 15, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which offers a glimpse of protagonist Craig's life. It begins with a warm, lighthearted tone, but the trailer's second half becomes more tense and dramatic.

Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious tone and does not give away too many details, but it does offer some insights into Craig's relationship with his enigmatic friend, Mr. Harrigan. A brief description of the film, as per Netflix's Tudum, reads:

''In Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Craig, a young man who befriends a reclusive billionaire named Mr. Harrigan. Tragically, Mr. Harrigan is not long for this world. (That’s not a spoiler, we promise.) When the old man passes away, Craig soon finds he’s able to communicate with his deceased friend, via Mr. Harrigan’s titular phone. What happens next has to be seen to be believed.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a character-driven drama with elements of horror. There seems to be more focus on the two lead characters' relationship and less on the horror aspect of the story, but the film overall does have a mysterious tone that'll surely resonate with staunch horror fans.

A quick look at Mr. Harrigan's Phone cast, director, and Stephen King's movies

Mr. Harrigan's Phone stars Jaeden Martell in the lead role as Craig. Martell looks phenomenal, portraying the confusion and fear with astonishing ease. Viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from the young actor.

Featuring alongside Jaeden Martell in another key role is the great Donald Sutherland, who plays the role of the titular Mr. Harrigan. Martell and Sutherland share great onscreen chemistry, elevating the film to a new level.

The film is written and directed by John Lee Hancock, who's known for movies like The Blind Side, The Rookie, and The Little Things, to name a few. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is adapted from a novella of the same name by Stephen King's collection, If It Bleeds.

Over the years, several Stephen King novels have been adapted into such as The Shining, Carrie, Stand By Me, and many more. Dubbed the ''King of Horror,'' he's widely regarded as one of the greatest horror writers of all time.

You can watch Mr. Harrigan's Phone on Netflix on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

