The sixth episode of Nancy Drew season 4 is all set to air on The CW on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The crime/mystery drama series focuses on the various mysteries that the titular protagonist sets out to solve.

The series begins with Drew getting involved in the investigation of the murder of a socialite in her town after the death of her mother. The incident goes on to alter the course of her life forever. Kennedy McMann portrays the lead role in the series, along with numerous others portraying major supporting roles. The show is developed by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 6 will focus on Nancy and the crew trying to identify a creature

The CW is yet to release a promo for Nancy Drew season 4 episode 6, but based on a description on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Nancy and her team trying to identify a strange creature. Elsewhere, Bess gets a cease-and-desist notice. Take a look at the synopsis:

''Nancy and the Drew Crew work together to identify a creature; Bess reaches out to Carson after receiving a cease and desist letter; Tristan ends up stealing Nancy's thunder during career day at the high school.''

Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled The Oracle of the Whispering Dreams, depicted the team finding out a shocking clue, following which they called a person from George's past to get more information.

The final season has picked up some pace and the story gets more interesting with every episode. Viewers can expect some more shocking revelations in the remaining few episodes of the season as the show is set to come to a conclusion.

Critics have been largely positive in their reviews for season 4, with many praising the show's overall tone, characterization, and performances by the cast, among several other things.

More details about Nancy Drew's plot and cast

Nancy Drew explores the life of the titular character who's an amateur detective, trying to figure out several puzzling mysteries in her town. She also has a team who helps her with solving various mysteries. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college.''

The description further states,

''But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.''

Kennedy McMann's performance in the lead role is one of the major highlights of the series. The supporting actors, including the likes of Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, and many others, have also received high praise from critics.

Don't miss Nancy Drew season 4 episode 6 on The CW on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

