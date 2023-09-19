What time will Nowhere air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix's new Spanish thriller film, Nowhere, will premiere on the platform on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie tells the story of a pregnant woman who's trapped in a shipping container stranded in the middle of an ocean after fleeing her home country.

Noted actress Anna Castillo plays the lead role of the protagonist, while many others play significant supporting characters in the movie. The film is directed by Albert Pintó and written by Indiana Lista, Ernest Riera, and Seanne Winslow.

Netflix's Nowhere release timings for different regions

Netflix usually drops its shows and movies at 12 am PT/3 am ET, which is considered to be their standard release time. Nowhere is expected to be out at the same time, but different countries have different time zones and the release timings change accordingly. Check out the different release timings below:

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 29, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 29, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 29, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 29, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 29, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 29, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 29, 2023

What to expect from Nowhere? Plot, trailer, and more details

The official trailer for Nowhere was released by Netflix on September 14, 2023, and it offers a peek into the protagonist's struggle as she's stranded in the middle of nowhere in a shipping container.

It is revealed that she, along with her husband, managed to escape her home country, which is going through political unrest. During the journey, she's separated from her husband and finds herself trapped in a container. She needs to figure out a way to survive while battling the various mental and physical issues pertaining to pregnancy. Check out the official description of the film, according to the Netflix Media Center:

''Mia (Anna Castillo) is a pregnant woman who, together with her husband, flees a totalitarian country hiding in a sea container. After being forcibly separated, she must fight for her survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea. Alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean, Mia will face every issue to save her daughter's life and reunite with her partner.''

Overall, the trailer maintains a dark tone that fans of character-driven thriller dramas would certainly love. Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect the new film to be a thoroughly gripping and emotional experience. It will explore themes such as survival, family, and war, among many more.

The cast is led by critically acclaimed actress Anna Castillo, who plays the role of protagonist Mia, who's a pregnant woman trying to escape her war-torn country. Anna Castillo's other notable acting credits include The Olive Tree, Amar es para siempre, Arde Madrid, Estoy vivo, and many more. The rest of the cast includes Tony Corvillo, Tamar Novas, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Nowhere on Netflix on Friday, September 29, 2023.