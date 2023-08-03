The 8th episode of Outlander season 7 is expected to air on Starz on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The ongoing season has taken many interesting turns and witnessed several dramatic plot twists that have altered the course of protagonist Claire Randall's life.

The show is centered around Claire, a young military nurse in 1945 who mysteriously gets pulled back in time to 1743, following which she ends up falling in love with a handsome warrior and gets sucked into the Jacobite rising of 1745.

The show has received high praise from viewers and critics over the years, thanks to its strong writing, distinctive tone, and performances by the cast, among other things.

Outlander season 7 episode 8 will focus on Jamie, who is fighting in the Second Battle of Saratoga

A short 45-second promo for Outlander season 7 episode 8 offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Turning Points, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Jamie, who's fighting in the deadly Second Battle of Saratoga. Elsewhere, Brianna and Roger continue to look for Jemmy.

A short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga; Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers, depicted Jamie preparing to take on the British forces.

Elsewhere, William continued to fight in the crucial First Battle of Saratoga. It ended with Jamie laying lifeless on the battlefield.

The highly anticipated episode will be the midseason finale, and it'll be interesting to watch how the story pans out. So far, critics have been quite positive in their reviews for the ongoing season, with major praise directed towards the gripping plot, performances by the actors, and writing, among numerous other things.

A quick look at Outlander plot and cast

Outlander focuses on a young woman who gets transported back in time to the 18th century and falls in love with a charming and charismatic warrior. It subsequently explores the complex socio-political situation of Scotland at the time. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series reads:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened.''

The synopsis further reads:

''To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.''

The cast is led by Caitríona Balfe, who portrays the role of Claire Fraser, along with various others, including Graham McTavish, Sam Heughan, and Lotte Verbeek, playing key supporting roles.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Outlander season 7 episode 8 on Friday, August 11, 2023.