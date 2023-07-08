What time will Paradise premiere on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more 

Netflix's highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, Paradise, which is set to be released on July 27, at 3:00 am ET, will offer viewers a glimpse into a future where time can be traded as a valuable resource.

Paradise's story revolves around people dealing in time with each other, for money. It's a world fraught with potential where years are bought and sold like any other common commodity. This movie is a combination of different beings, settings, twists, and setups that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Unmasking the commodity of lives in Paradise: Trailer and plot insights

The trailer introduces the concept of compensating donated years of life and defying age and death. A successful rejuvenation process is highlighted and it raises moral questions about taking lives to benefit billionaires and the unequal distribution of youth.

A couple faces financial hardship, with the wife's life being seized for 40 years. They seek help and hope to reclaim the stolen time, where an ally offers support. The trailer explores the consequences of rejuvenation and the characters' fight for justice and the reclaiming of lost years.

The official synopsis of Paradise, as per Netflix, reads as:

"A man sees the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for when a crushing debt forces his wife to give up 40 years from her own life"

The plot spirals around a startup, AEON who discovers cutting-edge technology which becomes a breakthrough for human existence. The technology possesses an ability to extract a certain amount of age from a particular individual that can be transferred to another human who's in pursuit to feel their youth again.

The movie will depict an eerie-infused narrative where the renowned pharmaceutical company devises a plan to steal people's years in replace of the debt charged to them.

The titular characters Max and Elena a cheerful couple becomes a target spot by the corporation and their lives go into jeopardy after discovering an insurance claim they fail to pay. The movie will delve deeper into the reasons for Elena's sacrifice for shelling 40 years from her age and will depict and will further showcase the duo's journey to uncover the truth.

The star-studded cast behind the curtains of Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller

The forthcoming action sci-fi movie possesses a line of seasoned cast that includes Kosjta Ullaman, who will reprise his role as one of the protagonists, Max. Marlene Tanczik will take up the role of Elena, Max's wife. Alongside the couple will join Iris Berben as the CEO of AEON.

Paradise also boasts a robust supporting cast that includes Corinna Kirchhoff, Lisa-Marie Koroll, Alina Levshin, Lorna Ishema, Numan Acar, and Lisa Loven Kongsli who will further enrich the narrative with their stellar performances.

The movie is helmed by Boris Kunz along with Tomas Jonsgården and Indre Juskute. It is produced under the stewardship of Simon Amberger, Korbinian Dufter, and Rafael Parente, and is penned by Boriz Kunz and Peter Kocyla, and Simon Amberger.

Paradise is slated for a release on July 27, 2023, on Netflix.

