What time will Reservation Dogs Season 2 episode 4 air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more explored

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's indigenous American teen drama Reservation Dogs, is currently airing its second season on Hulu. Three episodes in, the series continues to be wildly popular among viewers. Fans of the series eagerly awaiting the fourth episode need not wait much longer.

The fourth episode of Season 2, titled Mabel, is set to air on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 on Hulu at approximately 12 AM ET/ 10 PM PT. The episode will explore Bear's accomplishment of getting a new job and helping out his mother.

The series stars Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis in the four lead roles of Elora, Bear, Cheese, and Willie Jack respectively. Season 2 saw the four friends scattered and missing each other, with Elora and Jackie on the road to California and the others in various places around the reservation.

Reservation Dogs Season 2 Episode 4: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX productions, Reservation Dogs is available to stream on Hulu, along with the rest of the FX catalog. While Hulu is only available in the U.S., audiences from other regions can watch the FX drama on Disney+.

The fourth episode of Season 2 will be released on Hulu on August 17, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 10 PM PT. The season has a total of 10 episodes, leaving six more to air after Wednesday night's installment. Reservation Dogs is expected to follow its weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Wednesday and each episode running for approximately 30 minutes.

The fourth episode of Season 2, titled Mabel, is written by Sterlin Harjo and Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, and directed by Danis Goulet. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"The entire town comes together to say goodbye to a dying elder. The women cook corn chowder and the men drink cold beers in the living room."

After saying goodbye to their friend Daniel, whose tragic loss left Elora, Bear, Cheese, and Willie Jack grief stricken, it is time for the town to say another goodbye. At the end of the third episode, Elora surprised Bear at work and announced that her grandmother was dying. The fourth episode looks like it'll be full of emotions and drama.

Known for its indigenous representation, Wednesday night's episode of Reservation Dogs Season 2 will yet again spotlight the culture and traditions of indigenous Americans, with the town banding together to say goodbye to Elora's grandmother.

Reservation Dogs Season 2 Episode 3 recap: Bear gets a job

In the third episode, titled Roofing, Bear got a job in construction, which required him to work with Daniel's dad Danny. Tensions ran high as working with Daniel's father brought up Bear's issues with his own father. The situation worsened for Bear due to the hazing he had to suffer at the hands of other co-workers.

He learned how to shingle a roof and had awkward talks with the men as he didn't know what he was doing. Overall, Bear had a challenging day, but the prospect of being able to help his mother with the bills made him proud.

Tune in to Reservation Dogs Season 2 Episode 4 on August 17, 2022 only on Hulu.

Edited by Susrita Das