The sequel to Netflix's hit Brazilian romantic comedy, Rich in Love, titled Rich in Love 2, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie continues to focus on the lead couple who face several struggles and challenges in their journey together.

Paula leaves for Rio de Janeiro to get back to work, following which Teto secretly decides to follow her. However, things don't seem to go as planned. The movie stars Giovanna Lancellotti and Danilo Mesquita in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters.

Netflix's Rich in Love 2 trailer continues to focus on the lead couple's chaotic lives

The official trailer for Rich in Love 2 was released by Netflix on May 12, 2023, and it offers a peek into the chaotic lives of the lead couple. The trailer briefly depicts several romantic moments involving the two main characters but doesn't reveal any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a charming and warm tone that fans of romantic comedies would certainly enjoy. Here's a short description of the sequel, as per Netflix:

''In the new production, the couple Paula (Giovanna Lancellotti) and Teto (Danilo Mesquita) will face difficulties and will have to learn to deal with turbulence in the way. Paula goes after her dreams and resumes her work as a volunteer doctor, going into another mission with an indigenous community in Amazon.''

The description further reads,

''Teto, conversely, tries to convince his partners to establish his tomato cooperative in a village in the region, but in order to save the company from bankruptcy and win Paula's heart back, he must definitely overcome his spoiled habits and deal with the interests of a powerful farmer.''

Based on the description and official trailer, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining and fascinating romantic comedy that depicts two people's love for each other and the various struggles that they go through.

The first film, which was released in 2020, was a hit among viewers and garnered praise from critics for its distinctive tone, performances by the cast, and writing, among other things.

A quick look at Rich in Love 2 cast

Rich in Love 2 stars Giovanna Lancellotti in one of the lead roles as Paula. Paula is a charming and lovely woman who deeply cares about her work. She's madly in love with Teto but is also focused on pursuing her dreams.

Giovanna received high praise from critics for her performance in the first film and based on the trailer for the sequel, she's set to deliver another impressive performance in the second installment. Her other memorable acting credits include Nada é por Acaso, Summer Heat, and Intimidade Entre Estranhos, to name a few.

Starring alongside her in another key role is actor Danilo Mesquita as Teto. Teto is an impulsive and lively young man who deeply cares about Paula and wants to be with her.

The two lead actors' sizzling chemistry is one of the defining elements of the film. He's previously appeared in Maldivas, Sobre Nossas Cabeças, and many more. Other actors include Jaffar Bambirra, Adanilo Reis, Fernanda Paes Leme, and many more.

Viewers can stream Rich in Love 2 on Friday, June 2, 2023.

