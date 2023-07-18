The CW's Riverdale season 7 episode 15 is expected to air on the channel on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The superhero show tells the story of a group of teenagers who look to uncover the numerous unpleasant secrets hiding underneath the deceptively innocent facade of their beautiful town.

It depicts their numerous adventures as they go through various phases in their lives, dealing with school, relationships, and more. The show is currently in its final season and viewers have been waiting with bated breath to find out how the beloved gang's story would conclude in the remaining episodes. The series is helmed by critically acclaimed writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

So far, critics' reviews have been extremely positive, with praise mainly directed towards the writing, unique tone, and performances by the actors, among other things.

Riverdale season 7 episode 15 will focus on the girls entering the annual beauty pageant in town

A brief 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 15 offers a peek into the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Two: Miss Teen Riverdale, the new episode will focus on Cheryl, Veronica, Betty, and Toni enterting the annual beauty pageant in town. Things take a dramatic turn when Alice tries to stop Ethel from entering the contest.

Here's a short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Betty, Veronica, Cheryl and Toni each enter the annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant; when Alice doesn't allow Ethel to enter the pageant, the girls band together to make sure she has a fighting chance.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-One: Archie the Musical, depicted Kevin presenting his original musical - written by him and Clay - after receiving Featherhead's approval. Elsewhere, Archie began to sense an existential dread and questions his aim in life.

A quick look at Riverdale plot and cast

The show delves deep into the various baffling mysteries plaguing a seemingly innocuous town. It is centered around a group of teenagers looking to expose the mysteries and the numerous sinister forces lurking underneath the beautiful town's innocent facade.

Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the new season:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The cast features the likes of KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse, among numerous others, playing crucial roles.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 on The CW on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.