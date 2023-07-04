Riverdale season 7 episode 14: Release date, time, plot, and more details

Episode 14 of The CW's Riverdale season 7 is expected to air on Wednesday, July 5, at 9:00 pm ET. The final season has been garnering high praise from critics, thanks to the dramatic storyline, writing, and performances by the actors, among various other things.

The series explores the eventful lives of a group of teenagers in the titular town, who try to uncover the various baffling mysteries and evil forces lurking in the dark. The series is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale season 7 episode 14 will focus on Kevin who presents an original musical to the principal

A short 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 18 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-One: Archie the Musical, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Kevin, who presents an original musical that he wrote with Clay to Principal Featherhead.

Elsewhere, Archie goes through some sort of an existential crisis amidst the rehearsals as he wonders where his life is going and what he wants to do in the future. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''After Principal Featherhead agrees to let Kevin present him with an original musical written by him and Clay, Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped; musical rehearsals prompt Archie to question what he wants in life.''

The previous episode, titled Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible, focused on Mrs. Thornton being accused of being a communist, which unleashed absolute mayhem and chaos. Elsewhere, Cheryl was forced to make a crucial decision that could potentially change her life forever.

As the final season is inching closer towards its ending, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see how Archie and his gang's story concludes. So far, the ongoing final season has received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

A quick look at Riverdale's plot and cast

The superhero series centers around the lives of several teenage friends who set out to delve deep into the various cryptic mysteries in their town. Rotten Tomatoes describes the series as:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The description further continues:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

It features KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Madelaine Petsch among numerous others, playing key roles.

Catch the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 on The CW on Wednesday, July 5, at 9:00 pm ET.

