Riverdale season 7 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 13th episode of Riverdale season 7 is all set to air on The CW on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing season 7 has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its numerous interesting plot-twists and performances by the cast, among other things.

The series centers around a group of teenagers who try to uncover the various sinister forces hiding in their beloved town. It also explores how they tackle the numerous challenges pertaining to adolescence. The show features KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, among many others, playing significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale season 7 episode 13 will focus on Mrs. Thornton, who's accused of being a communist

The official promo for the 13th episode of Riverdale season 7 offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible, the upcoming episode will focus on Mrs. Thornton, who's now accused of being a communist. Elsewhere, Cheryl's father asks her to get rid of gay students from the school with a threat. Here's a short description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Panic ensues after Archie and the gang learn that Mrs. Thornton is accused of being a Communist; Cheryl's father forces her to out gay students at Riverdale High or risk losing power over the Vixens.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Twenty-Nine: After the Fall, depicted Reggie and Archie gearing up for their much-awaited basketball game against Stonewall Prep.

Elsewhere, Veronica and Betty decided to throw a party. As things get more interesting and dramatic, viewers can expect more intense episodes in the next few weeks as the show nears its end.

A quick look at Riverdale plot and cast

The superhero thriller series follows the lives of various teenagers who try to figure out some puzzling mysteries in their town. Although their town looks lively and charming, it seems there are some evil forces lurking within and the teenagers look to expose them. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The description further reads:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The show has received positive reviews from viewers and critics over the years, thanks to its writing, visuals, and performances by the actors, among various other things. The cast features a number of talented actors like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, and many more.

You can watch the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 on The CW on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

