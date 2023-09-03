What time will Rosa Peral’s Tapes premiere on Netflix? Release date, synopsis, and more 

Netflix, the go-to platform for gripping true crime documentaries, is gearing up to drop another bombshell, Rosa Peral’s Tapes, a true crime docuseries that's been making waves even before its premiere. The series releases on September 8, 2023, at 12:30 am PDT.

Rosa Peral, a former police officer, breaks her silence in this highly anticipated true crime documentary. She delivers her first interview from prison, where she is serving a sentence for a crime that shook the country.

Peral was found guilty of murdering her partner with the alleged assistance of an ex-lover. While the incident made headlines at the time, Rosa Peral's Tapes promises to shed new light on this enthralling case through the words of the perpretator at its center.

The intriguing story behind Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Rosa, once a member of the Spanish Guardia Urbana (Urban Guard), found herself embroiled in a shocking murder case. Her partner, Pedro Rodríguez, met a tragic end in 2017. The grim discovery of his burned body in the Pantano de Foix, a reservoir in Catalonia, sent shockwaves through the nation.

The autopsy revealed two fatal gunshot wounds to his head.

Peral and Rodriguez, both Guardia Urbana officers, had been dating since 2014 and had even moved in together by 2016. However, in 2017, Peral began a controversial romance with another Guardia Urbana officer, Albert López.

The events of May 1, 2017, would change their lives forever. Arrests were made, charges were filed, and a courtroom drama unfolded. Peral and López vehemently denied the accusations, but the prosecution built a compelling case against them. The jury's verdict was clear – both were found guilty and sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Peral, steadfast in her claims of innocence, didn't stop fighting. She appealed her conviction, a battle that continues as she serves her sentence at Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

The case of Rosa Peral remains complex and contentious. Nevertheless, one thing is undeniable – the story has captured the hearts and minds of the Spanish public.

Netflix's true crime streak

The docuseries is poised to join Netflix's impressive roster of true crime documentaries. The streaming giant has carved out a niche for itself in this genre, offering viewers a plethora of gripping shows to sink their teeth into. Here are a couple of Netflix's most talked-about true crime documentaries:

Making a Murderer (2015): This docuseries delves into the case of Steven Avery, a man convicted of the 2007 murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery maintains his innocence, and the series raises serious questions about the fairness of his trial.

The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019): This chilling docuseries unravels the dark tale of Ted Bundy, one of America's most notorious serial killers. It features interviews with Bundy himself, as well as conversations with his victims and the investigators who hunted him down.

Netflix's commitment to true crime storytelling is evident, and Rosa Peral’s Tapes is undoubtedly a compelling addition to their lineup.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Rosa Peral’s Tapes on Netflix. This documentary promises to be a gripping exploration of a complex and controversial case, offering viewers a chance to hear directly from the central figure in the story – Rosa Peral herself.