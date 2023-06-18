A serious accusation has been made by ECW founder Tod Gordon against WWE veteran Paul Heyman.

Tod Gordon is all set to bring out his book called Tod is God. He recently appeared on the Outdated Wrestling podcast and shared a bunch of details about the book.

As per Gordon, Paul Heyman has been "lying his a** off" for years about what happened between the duo back in the day. Gordon said that he watched Heyman's DVD produced by WWE and added that he wants to tell the "true stories."

Gordon also said that he would have kept mum about Heyman if the DVD hadn't come out. For those unaware, WWE produced a DVD called WWE: Ladies And Gentlemen, My Name Is Paul Heyman in 2014, chronicling the career of Heyman.

Here's an excerpt from Gordon's comments:

"You're gonna hear stories about drugs, sex, rock and roll, all that good stuff, and you're gonna hear some bad stuff too about people who were just dishonest. What really happened to Paul and I?"

Gordon's book will contain the "true story" as per the veteran:

"Long story short, it wasn't until Paul Heyman's DVD came out for WWE and I watched it and I said, 'You gotta be kidding me.' I've kept quiet for so many years. 30? 25? Whatever it is, and he's out there still lying his a** off. I said, 'I can't take it anymore.' So I said, 'I got to tell the true stories.' Nobody's telling the true story. It had to be told finally. I would have stayed quiet for life if he hadn't done that DVD.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Paul Heyman is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown

The Wiseman has been working as an on-screen character for WWE for quite some time now. He aligned with Roman Reigns back in 2020 and has been a member of Reigns' Bloodline faction ever since.

Heyman works as the "special counsel" for The Tribal Chief and is one of the most over acts on WWE TV today.

It would be interesting to hear Heyman's thoughts on Tod Gordon's comments about him. Longtime fans of ECW would love to get their hands on Gordon's book to know his side of the story.

What do you think of Gordon's accusations thrown at Heyman? Sound off in the comment section below.

