What time will Say Yes To The Dress new episode air on TLC? Plot, release date, time, and more

During this week's episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 22, Kleinfeld Fashion Director Randy Fenoli will make a special contribution to make a mother and daughter's dreams come true. Say Yes to the Dress season 22 finale, Now I Just Need a Husband, will air on Saturday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Earlier this week, Say Yes to the Dress released some footage, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the finale. In this episode, Marie-Therese Rizzuto and her mother Theresa Depascale visit Kleinfeld Bridal to find the perfect gown for Rizzuto's wedding.

However, this bride is different from those seen in the other episodes. Fans previously saw brides looking for a gown so they could marry their beloved. Wedding dresses were being purchased by brides in preparation for their wedding, which is supposed to take place in a few months. In this case, however, the bride is searching for her perfect dress for a different reason.

Before trying on the gowns, Rizzuto says:

"I'm actually not getting married. I'm actually single. We're here today because we might not have this opportunity again. My mom she has stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer."

In the preview video for Say Yes to the Dress, Rixxuto and her mother get emotional. Fenoli and the consultant do their best to find the perfect dress for Rizzuto.

Her mother, Theresa Depascale, says:

"Unfortunately this cancer is incurable. I don't know how long I have. This is sort of like my make a wish in a way."

The synopsis of the season 22 finale of Say Yes to the Dress, titled Now I Just Need to Find a Husband, reads:

“Personal trainer Jessica needs a gown that shows off her muscular back; Marie-Therese is shopping for a wedding dress despite still being single; Ryleigh's mom has a laundry list of changes to make before she lets her daughter walk down the aisle.”

Marie-Therese Rizzuto finds the perfect bridal gown in Say Yes to the Dress season 22

The preview episode saw Rizzuto explaining that bringing her mother to Kleinfeld "is like her dream come true." Theresa then shared how she found her own perfect dress in the same bridal boutique.

She said:

"I went to Kleinfeld when I was getting married to [Marie's] father. I had a beautiful experience here. I just would love to see her … it's just so magical I just can't explain it."

Rizzuto's mentioned that she is currently not focused on having a wedding, but on the happiness of her mother while she's in Kleinfeld.

She said:

"It's the experience. It's just everything. The emotion. It's not the same without your mom. I wouldn't be able to do this and feel the same if she wasn't there."

The show shared clips of Rizzuto and her mother crying over the dress that ended up being her dream dress, as her mother gave it a ten on ten. However, viewers will know for sure which dress is chosen only in the upcoming episode.

Additionally, the show shared a short video featuring another bride, Ryleigh, who will also be featured in the final episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 22. In one of the scenes, she is seen constructing her dream wedding gown, adding pieces to achieve her bridal look.

Not much is revealed about her and what she is looking for, and fans can't wait to learn more about her in the Say Yes to the Dress season 22 finale, which will air on Saturday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes