Who is Shatava Lindsey? Celebrity designer is all set to appear in Say Yes To The Dress new episode

With only three episodes down, Say YES To The Dress season 22 is already making a splash on TLC. In this journey of finding a beautiful dress for the bride with Randy Fenoni and his team, some emotional stories are shared and the journey towards the altar is being explored. Throughout the years, Randy and the Kleinfeld consultants have helped many brides find the perfect dress for their most important day.

Episode 4 of Say YES To The Dress season 22 will see the entry of Shatava Lindsey. The television/celebrity designer and philanthropist is currently on the look out for a dress for her perfect wedding.

The upcoming episode, titled The "Just in Case" Dress, will air on TLC on Saturday evening, and the official synopsis states:

“Red already bought a "just in case" dress at another salon, but she doesn't want to settle. Can she find a dress that's "just the one" at Kleinfeld? Randy gets a blast from the past, and bride Shatava gets a taste of her own medicine!”

Say YES To The Dress' new bride Shatava Lindsey owns the clothing brand OURGLASS

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Shatava Lindsey describes herself as a serial real estate investor and "House Flipping Queen" on her Instagram profile. Aside from that, the TV personality is the owner of the clothing brand OURGLASS.

Sharing about her motivations behind starting OURGLASS, Lindsey says:

“I started OURGLASS out of a true need. Before I started the brand, I would spend hours trying to find clothes to fit me because of my figure. After growing completely frustrated, I sought to create a fashion brand where women of all sizes could purchase clothing items and feel confident about their purchase.”

She also described the vision she holds for the brand as follows:

“The vision of OURGLASS came about because I wanted to create my own unique brand, utilizing quality fabrics for custom wear and the need to find flattering clothing items for boutique wear that would fit a woman like no other.”

As for her TV appearances, Lindsey has been seen on OWN's Ready To Love and TVONE's Sister Circle as a fashion segment expert.

In her upcoming appearance on Say YES To The Dress season 22, Shatava Lindsey is seen visiting the Kleinfelds in Manhattan. In the teaser for episode 4, she says that she wants a wedding dress with diamonds, glitter, laces, pearls, a long train, a tiara and a veil, and most importantly, elegance. However, all of this proves to pose a challenge with her $2,500 budget.

The latest episode of Say YES To The Dress airs on March 25, 2023, on TLC.

