What time will Ready to Love Season 6 reunion air on OWN TV? Plot, release date, and more

Ready to Love is set to return with another intense episode. The dating show follows the lives of high-profile African-American men and women, and showcases the courtship period from the male perspective.

The upcoming segment is one of the most awaited episodes as the cast gets together once again in a reunion special to dissect their journey and confront each other. The special will feature a lot more drama and will even result in one of the cast members walking out.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The "Ready to Love" cast spills the tea about their journey but just can't let go of the drama, sending multiple cast members running from the stage."

The latest episode will premiere on Friday, October 21, at 8 pm ET on OWN.

Things get heated between Shareese and Kadian on the reunion special of Ready to Love

The cast of Ready to Love is ready to come face-to-face after an intense season, and the claws are coming out. In a sneak peek of the reunion special, Shareese and Kadian get into an argument about a comment that Shareese allegedly made. When the host asks Kadian about the sugar daddy comment, she tells him to ask Shareese, claiming that she doesn’t know anything about it.

Shareese says:

"Listen, it wasn’t recorded so I’m not going to say it here and plead my case. But I know that she told me we’re gonna go out to her and her sugar daddy."

Kadian further claims that she doesn’t talk like that and says that Shareese had called her up to have a conversation. The Ready to Love stars get into an argument when Shareese claims that Kadian was the one to call her and not the other way around. The cast members get eye-rolls from the others when they can’t get their stories straight and Kadian calls the other star “delusional.”

In another promo, Kadian is seen yelling at the entire cast and saying:

"I will f*** all these b****** up."

Sampson makes a revelation and admits to being in a relationship, and Tarnika is heard telling someone that “he don’t even claim you outside of this.”

As reunion episodes go, this one is packed with drama, so stay tuned to see which cast member runs off the stage and why the Ready to Love cast is left gasping.

More about the show

OWN Unscripted @OWNKeepItReal Sound off in the replies. Stay tuned for the Did you expect these outcomes?Sound off in the replies. Stay tuned for the #ReadyToLove Reunion this Friday at 8|7c. Did you expect these outcomes? 😍 Sound off in the replies. Stay tuned for the #ReadyToLove Reunion this Friday at 8|7c. https://t.co/bWh4jJa3nu

Ready to Love is a dating show that showcases the male perspective while they look for authentic long-lasting relationships. The show featured successful African-American women and men in their 30s and 40s as they attempted to find love.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"An unscripted dating series from a male perspective comes to the screens, highlighting their observations and experiences while they search for lasting, authentic and true love. "Ready to Love" features successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s while they go through the steps of courtship."

The show lets the contestants pick who should go home each week, because who better to take people out than the ones trying to figure out if they’re worth getting to know or not.

Tune in on Friday, October 21, at 8 pm ET on OWN for part one of the reunion special as the cast gets together to air each other’s dirty laundry.

Poll : 0 votes