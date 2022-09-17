"You better spill it": Ready to Love fans shocked after Shareese spills the tea about Kadian in Episode 8

OWN's (Oprah Winfrey Network) Ready to Love returned for an all-new episode on Friday night, September 16, 2022.

This week, Kadian and Shareese found themselves in the middle of a heated confrontation while out on a date with Mike and LJ. Things became so serious that Shareese started to yell at Kadian, claiming she was fake.

She then went on to add that Kadian was not here for the right reasons and revealed something that left fans shocked. Upon hearing what the Ready to Love star had to say about Kadian, viewers claimed that Shareese needed to open up with more details.

The argument brewed after LJ invited Mike and Shareese on a date along with him and Kadian even though he knew that Shareese and Kadian didn't get along.

Shareese calls out Kadian for being fake on Ready to Love, Season 6, Episode 8

Although LJ had a genuine reason for inviting Mike and Shareese on the date, things started to go awry when Kadian began bombarding Mike with questions. While Mike was trying to convey what was on his mind about Kadian, Shareese jumped the gun and called Kadian out for being aggressive and opiniated.

At first, Kadian didn't respond to Shareese's claims and continued to talk to Mike. She told him that she wasn't on the show to build relationships. Upon hearing this claim, Shareese once again criticized Kadian and shared that she begged to differ and had proof that would suggest otherwise.

Shareese then revealed that when the series first premiered, Kadian told her that both of them should be friends. She also added that Kadian had sent her a message back then, claiming that even if things didn't work out with any of the men, she was glad to have met Shareese.

However, despite showing proof of the text, Kadian refused to own up.

Mike and LJ were shocked to see the drama unfold between the two ladies. As if things weren't already bad enough, Shareese then shared even more shocking information about Kadian.

The Ready to Love star revealed that when the season first started, Kadian had called her up and asked if she wanted to go out with her and her "sugar daddy".

"The first time I got on the phone with you, Kay, you said, 'None of these dudes don't have no money.' You asked me if I wanted to go out to dinner with you and your sugar daddy."

Kadian didn't own up to anything that Shareese had to say and repeatedly claimed that the Ready to Love star was lying. Fans who witnessed the drama unfold took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans claim that Kadian is worse than Shareese

Those who watched the show took to Twitter to show their support for what Shareese said. Some also claimed that while they initially thought Shareese would be the "villain" of the show, after the latest revelations, they realised that the real villain was Kadian.

Check out some of the reactions:

Quen Smith @Quen231 I thought Shareese was going to be the villain at the beginning of the show but boy was I wrong. Kadian is the real villain. #ReadyToLove

Kels @Kelsmadeulook Kadian it’s not just Shareese that think that lol #readytolove Kadian it’s not just Shareese that think that lol #readytolove

Brit Brat @I_B_Lieve honestly i dislike kadian more than shareese at this point #readytolove honestly i dislike kadian more than shareese at this point #readytolove

Sharon Godbolt @SharonGodbolt #ReadyToLove

Shareese To Kadian: "You're just as ignorant as you look" 🤣🤣🤣 Shareese To Kadian: "You're just as ignorant as you look"🤣🤣🤣 #ReadyToLoveShareese To Kadian: "You're just as ignorant as you look" 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😅😅

Vibes Unmatched @GlamIsWhoIAm08 I'm not a big fan of Shareece, but she's spot on about Kadian! Whew Kadian goes for the jugular! #readytolove

👸🏽QueenBella (she/is/a/queen 😉) 💋 @montana0816 I don’t like Shareese but when she’s right she’s right. Kadian is an angry bird ass mean girl and it’s no reason for it #ReadyToLove I don’t like Shareese but when she’s right she’s right. Kadian is an angry bird ass mean girl and it’s no reason for it #ReadyToLove

🇵🇦 Anji Ray™ 🇺🇸 @anjiray Now Shareese has her ways but at least she is trying…Kadian's vibe is not likable….she can go. And LJ too. Why he bring them together? He Messy. #ReadyToLove

💗 Dee 💗 @QueenMe228

And I thought Shareese was bad!

#ReadyToLove Damnnn Kadian is not a good person…And I thought Shareese was bad! Damnnn Kadian is not a good person…And I thought Shareese was bad! #ReadyToLove https://t.co/Zq8JQA0fNR

Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.

