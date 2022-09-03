"Shareese is a tough cookie": Fans criticize the Ready to Love star for not opening up 

OWN's Ready to Love returned for an all-new episode on Friday, September 2, and this week things weren't looking good for Shareese.

In the episode, Tommy asked the men to take the women on dates because he feared that many singles weren't taking the process seriously. Although Shareese went on a number of dates, she either quipped that they weren't her type or the conversation fizzled out.

After witnessing Shareese put little to no effort into opening up or getting to know the singles who took her out, fans were left criticizing her behavior on social media, with some deeming her a "tough cookie" for being difficult to please.

How did Shareese's dates go in the latest episode of Ready to Love?

Titled Real-er Than You've Ever Been, Episode 6 showcased the singles going on multiple dates to see who they were able to build a strong connection with.

Shareese went on dates with LJ and Sampson but nothing turned out to be positive from her end. After her date with LJ, the Ready to Love star shared that he wasn't her type.

As for her date with Sampson, Shareese showed little to no interest. Although the two shared a kiss, Shareese seemed uninterested and the conversation fizzled out.

Fans weren't the only ones who noticed that Shareese needed to open up more when it came to her dates. Towards the end of the episode, it was up to the men to eliminate one singleton who they hadn't connected with and thought wasn't ready to love.

The two ladies they chose to rank right at the bottom were Shareese and Shakyra.

MekiavsKamekia @MekialovesRock2 Both of the bottom two should have gone home. I don’t think the guys are really checking for Shareese like that. #readytolove Both of the bottom two should have gone home. I don’t think the guys are really checking for Shareese like that. #readytolove

Shareese was shocked that her name was called. While giving her some constructive feedback, LJ said:

"You're a beautiful woman, but stay away from the negative energy and just go in on finding your connection."

Fans who witnessed Shareese not connect with any of her men during their dates took to social media to criticize her.

Fans slam Shareese, claim that she's not serious about finding someone

Taking to Twitter, fans pointed out how Shareese often kept saying that the singleton she was on a date with wasn't her type. They also said that she should open up. Some added that because of her behavior, she wasn't ready to love.

… and what does that tell you?? Shareese:’I’ve been up for elimination 3 times’… and what does that tell you?? #ReadyToLove Shareese:’I’ve been up for elimination 3 times’… and what does that tell you??#ReadyToLove https://t.co/HMDozPe5aT

Jay @ColourMe_Jay Shareese need to go home next. She don't like anybody there anyway #readytolove Shareese need to go home next. She don't like anybody there anyway #readytolove

If those types were working out well, she wouldn't be on this show though.



Good to keep an open mind. #ReadyToLove Most guys so far haven't been the type of guy Shareese usually dates.If those types were working out well, she wouldn't be on this show though.Good to keep an open mind. #ReadyToLove Most guys so far haven't been the type of guy Shareese usually dates.If those types were working out well, she wouldn't be on this show though.Good to keep an open mind.

dramabananna @dramabananna Shareese has zero chemistry with all the men #ReadyToLove Shareese has zero chemistry with all the men #ReadyToLove

#ReadyToLove LJ while Shareese keeps bringing nothing to their conversation:… LJ while Shareese keeps bringing nothing to their conversation:…#ReadyToLove https://t.co/gps1layU5H

Ash @AshUnapologetic Who is the type of guy Shareese goes for cuz we all know it’s not nan one of these dudes lol #ReadyToLove Who is the type of guy Shareese goes for cuz we all know it’s not nan one of these dudes lol #ReadyToLove

Queen Kenge @KengeQueenin Who IS the type of person you date, Shareese!? She say this every episode now. 🙄 #readytolove Who IS the type of person you date, Shareese!? She say this every episode now. 🙄 #readytolove

LEEFONTAINE @LEEFONTAINE404 Shareese never find these dudes her type to date. What is her type? Her doing this process is hopefully opening her up to a new experience. #ReadyToLove Shareese never find these dudes her type to date. What is her type? Her doing this process is hopefully opening her up to a new experience. #ReadyToLove

Here's more information about what happened this week on Ready to Love

Joining Shareese in the bottom two was Shakyra.

Ever since Kadien shared something about Shakyra that wasn't hers to tell, the latter has been on edge, due to which she held back and didn't connect with many men this week.

LJ told Shakyra,

"You have beautiful energy, you're a beautiful mom. But there's still something you're not ready to deal with in the process. Maybe you'll have to work through."

Ultimately, based on the conversation the men had, they felt like Shakyra wasn't ready to love and decided on eliminating her from the series. Despite her shock Shakyra accepted the news and bid goodbye to her fellow cast members.

Next week, when the famed reality TV series returns, more drama is set to unfold.

Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.

