"Shareese is a tough cookie": Fans criticize the Ready to Love star for not opening up 

OWN's Ready to Love returned for an all-new episode on Friday, September 2, and this week things weren't looking good for Shareese.
In the episode, Tommy asked the men to take the women on dates because he feared that many singles weren't taking the process seriously. Although Shareese went on a number of dates, she either quipped that they weren't her type or the conversation fizzled out.
After witnessing Shareese put little to no effort into opening up or getting to know the singles who took her out, fans were left criticizing her behavior on social media, with some deeming her a "tough cookie" for being difficult to please.
How did Shareese's dates go in the latest episode of Ready to Love?
Titled Real-er Than You've Ever Been, Episode 6 showcased the singles going on multiple dates to see who they were able to build a strong connection with.
Shareese went on dates with LJ and Sampson but nothing turned out to be positive from her end. After her date with LJ, the Ready to Love star shared that he wasn't her type.
As for her date with Sampson, Shareese showed little to no interest. Although the two shared a kiss, Shareese seemed uninterested and the conversation fizzled out.
Fans weren't the only ones who noticed that Shareese needed to open up more when it came to her dates. Towards the end of the episode, it was up to the men to eliminate one singleton who they hadn't connected with and thought wasn't ready to love.
The two ladies they chose to rank right at the bottom were Shareese and Shakyra.
Shareese was shocked that her name was called. While giving her some constructive feedback, LJ said:
"You're a beautiful woman, but stay away from the negative energy and just go in on finding your connection."
Fans who witnessed Shareese not connect with any of her men during their dates took to social media to criticize her.
Fans slam Shareese, claim that she's not serious about finding someone
Taking to Twitter, fans pointed out how Shareese often kept saying that the singleton she was on a date with wasn't her type. They also said that she should open up. Some added that because of her behavior, she wasn't ready to love.
Here's more information about what happened this week on Ready to Love
Joining Shareese in the bottom two was Shakyra.
Ever since Kadien shared something about Shakyra that wasn't hers to tell, the latter has been on edge, due to which she held back and didn't connect with many men this week.
LJ told Shakyra,
"You have beautiful energy, you're a beautiful mom. But there's still something you're not ready to deal with in the process. Maybe you'll have to work through."
Ultimately, based on the conversation the men had, they felt like Shakyra wasn't ready to love and decided on eliminating her from the series. Despite her shock Shakyra accepted the news and bid goodbye to her fellow cast members.
Next week, when the famed reality TV series returns, more drama is set to unfold.
Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.