"She’s not ready": Fans claim Shakyra should heal before she gets with someone else on Ready to Love

Ready to Love returned with an all-new episode this week, and it was all kinds of dramatic. With major confrontations happening between other couples, Shakyra was facing issues of her own.

Shakyra decided to have one-on-one conversations with Tommy about personal issues that she had discussed in confidence but were being spread around without her permission.

The fifth episode of Ready to Love was titled It's Barbecue Time and before returning to the dating game, Shakyra decided to open up to Tommy. She talks to the host about what happened during the party over the weekend.

Fans who witnessed the entire conversation unfold took to social media to share their opinions about her. One fan said that throughout the season, the Ready to Love star has made being a divorced, single mom "her entire personality" before adding that she wasn't ready to find love just yet.

#ReadyToLove Shakyra has made being a divorced, single mom her entire personality thus far this season. & cried about it each time. She’s not ready. Shakyra has made being a divorced, single mom her entire personality thus far this season. & cried about it each time. She’s not ready. #ReadyToLove https://t.co/Xyffnzzq1N

Ready to Love fans advice Shakyra to take some more time to heal

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Shakyra wasn't ready to find herself a partner as yet. Although fans were saddened by her situation, they claimed Shakyra had more healing to do before she moved on.

Ms. Management @MsChay84 Ok so…Shakyra is a sweetheart, but I think she still has some healing within herself to do. She’s still hurting from her past #ReadyToLove Ok so…Shakyra is a sweetheart, but I think she still has some healing within herself to do. She’s still hurting from her past #ReadyToLove

AllTheCake @AllTheCake2 Girrrl Shakira this isn't the right environment for you. #readytolove Girrrl Shakira this isn't the right environment for you. #readytolove

Kelsey Mescudi @KillemKellzz I think shakyra is saying like if you supposed to be getting a man why am I the topic of conversation #ReadyToLove I think shakyra is saying like if you supposed to be getting a man why am I the topic of conversation #ReadyToLove

𝒞𝒶𝓂𝒷𝓇𝒾𝒶 @CambriaTheGreat Shakyra should remove herself from this process and continue to heal. This is not a healthy environment. #ReadyToLove Shakyra should remove herself from this process and continue to heal. This is not a healthy environment. #ReadyToLove

cece6571 @cecilia6571 Maybe shakyra should of kept her past to herself and not shared with the world bcs she is on tv and maybe she forgot. Instead of her being on this show, she should be in therapy bcs being with another is not going to help her. #ReadyToLove Maybe shakyra should of kept her past to herself and not shared with the world bcs she is on tv and maybe she forgot. Instead of her being on this show, she should be in therapy bcs being with another is not going to help her. #ReadyToLove

Brie @brie_nyc Shakyra is a mood killer. I can appreciate her past, but all we know about her is her trauma. I had to skip her and Tommy. Who cast her as someone ready to love? #ReadyToLove Shakyra is a mood killer. I can appreciate her past, but all we know about her is her trauma. I had to skip her and Tommy. Who cast her as someone ready to love? #ReadyToLove

Minister Shirley Woodward @AuthorSherylA When is shakyra going to stop crying. Get it together so you can move forward. She needs professional counseling so healing can truly take place. I see a broken woman who is mot healed from her trauma. She not ready yet she got some work to do. #ReadytoLove When is shakyra going to stop crying. Get it together so you can move forward. She needs professional counseling so healing can truly take place. I see a broken woman who is mot healed from her trauma. She not ready yet she got some work to do.#ReadytoLove https://t.co/5fASIhr38G

Shakyra didn't like the information about her life being spread around

Speaking to Tommy Miles, Shakyra said that a lot of things she shared in confidence during a previous ladies lounge were being spread to others in front of her, and even behind her back.

Shakyra told Tommy:

"A few gentlemen told me it was brought up to them."

Tommy questioned the Ready to Love star if what she said to the women was shared with some of the men that were on the same journey. Shakyra shared that unfortunately that was what had happened.

Continuing, Shakyra told the host:

"At the All White Party, it was brought up again in my face. That's what hurt the most. It was brought up in front of a guy."

Tommy asked Shakyra who it was that disclosed this information to another single. The Ready to Love star shared that it was Kadian.

Shakyra went on to say that they were at the table with Mike when Kadian tried her best to recap another messy situation. The former added that she was trying to remove herself from the situation.

Shakyra told Tommy:

"I was like 'you know, that's your own to talk about. Let me get up'. And she was like, 'No, no, no you should stay. Because you know with your situation, we want to hear what you have to say. You know with all you've been through'."

The host asked Shakyra if Kadian had just brought up all this stuff about her. Shakyra shared that when Kadian did what she did, she felt robbed.

Tommy consoled Shakyra claiming that what she told the ladies in confidence shouldn't have left the room. During her confessional, Shakyra shared that she did not expect sympathy or empathy, but said that all she wanted was for her vulnerability to be respected.

Tommy told the Ready to Love star that the story she had to and wanted to tell, was only hers to tell. He added that when someone goes out of their way to talk about it with someone else, then he had to address it.

Shakyra shared that she was already feeling anxious when she returned home that night, claiming that she had overshared.

Ready to Love airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

