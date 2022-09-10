"Kadian is a messy woman": Fans slam the Ready to Love star for her behavior towards Swasey 

Ready to Love returned to Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on the night of Friday, September 9, 2022.
After weeks of bonding and getting to know each other, this week, the men finally got a chance to meet the friends of the women they like. Kadian introduced Swasey to her friend Ching. While viewers expected the meeting to go well, things went downhill after Kadian supported her friend grilling Swasey and participated in the grilling herself.
Episode 7 of Ready to Love, titled A little help from my friends, featured the remaining men giving it their best shot to impress the ladies' friends. Although things started on a hopeful note with Swasey meeting Kadian's friend Ching, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse when the latter began offending Swasey.
Fans who witnessed Kadian join her friend and grill Swasey took to social media to share their opinion. Read on to learn more about what happened between Kadian and Swasey and what fans had to say about their disagreement.
How did Kadian and Ching offend Swasey in Ready to Love, Season 6, Episode 7?
Before Swasey arrived, Kadian's friend Ching shared that she was going to "gut him like a fish," and that is exactly what she did.
From the moment Swasey walked into the restaurant, Kadian sat beside her friend and started to grill the Ready to Love star.
Right off the bat, Ching asked Swasey if the reason for his confidence was because he was a "serial app dater". Swasey was honest and told Kadian and her friend that he was indeed on dating apps. He also revealed that he had been single for over three years.
Ching then asked Swasey what his type was when it came to choosing a partner. When Swasey responded by saying that he didn't have a particular type, Ching continued to call him a serial dater and even went on to ask him how many non-black women had dated over the last few years.
Instead of standing up for Swasey, Kadian also sat beside her friend and grilled him. Unable to deal with the confrontation anymore, Swasey then decided to get up and leave the table.
However, Kadian did not understand that she and her friend had offended him. While he was leaving, she ran behind him and asked him if he was crazy.
Fans who witnessed Kadian not side with her date and partake in offending him alongside her friend, took to their social media profiles to slam her.
Fans criticize Kadian for backing her friend's relentless grilling
On Twitter, fans said that Kadian and Swasey could never be together, claiming that there would be more drama if they were to become a couple. A few fans also called out Kadian's attitude this entire season.
Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.
