"Kadian is a messy woman": Fans slam the Ready to Love star for her behavior towards Swasey 

Ready to Love returned to Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on the night of Friday, September 9, 2022.

After weeks of bonding and getting to know each other, this week, the men finally got a chance to meet the friends of the women they like. Kadian introduced Swasey to her friend Ching. While viewers expected the meeting to go well, things went downhill after Kadian supported her friend grilling Swasey and participated in the grilling herself.

Katelyn Varshavski @BKlaskowski Kadian is a messy woman! Just like she ran her big mouth about the other woman’s business, she was waiting to say that about Swasey’s dating patterns. Girl grow up! #ReadyToLove Kadian is a messy woman! Just like she ran her big mouth about the other woman’s business, she was waiting to say that about Swasey’s dating patterns. Girl grow up! #ReadyToLove

Episode 7 of Ready to Love, titled A little help from my friends, featured the remaining men giving it their best shot to impress the ladies' friends. Although things started on a hopeful note with Swasey meeting Kadian's friend Ching, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse when the latter began offending Swasey.

Fans who witnessed Kadian join her friend and grill Swasey took to social media to share their opinion. Read on to learn more about what happened between Kadian and Swasey and what fans had to say about their disagreement.

How did Kadian and Ching offend Swasey in Ready to Love, Season 6, Episode 7?

monica @monicalisten #ownreadytolove I don’t understand Kadian? Is she ready to love or ready to fight? #readytolove I don’t understand Kadian? Is she ready to love or ready to fight? #readytolove #ownreadytolove

Before Swasey arrived, Kadian's friend Ching shared that she was going to "gut him like a fish," and that is exactly what she did.

From the moment Swasey walked into the restaurant, Kadian sat beside her friend and started to grill the Ready to Love star.

Right off the bat, Ching asked Swasey if the reason for his confidence was because he was a "serial app dater". Swasey was honest and told Kadian and her friend that he was indeed on dating apps. He also revealed that he had been single for over three years.

Ching then asked Swasey what his type was when it came to choosing a partner. When Swasey responded by saying that he didn't have a particular type, Ching continued to call him a serial dater and even went on to ask him how many non-black women had dated over the last few years.

Oprah Winfrey Network @OWNTV It's going down in the ladies' lounge! Tune in for a dramatic episode of #ReadyToLove TONIGHT at 8|7c. It's going down in the ladies' lounge! Tune in for a dramatic episode of #ReadyToLove TONIGHT at 8|7c. https://t.co/hOyis7buAL

Instead of standing up for Swasey, Kadian also sat beside her friend and grilled him. Unable to deal with the confrontation anymore, Swasey then decided to get up and leave the table.

However, Kadian did not understand that she and her friend had offended him. While he was leaving, she ran behind him and asked him if he was crazy.

Fans who witnessed Kadian not side with her date and partake in offending him alongside her friend, took to their social media profiles to slam her.

Fans criticize Kadian for backing her friend's relentless grilling

On Twitter, fans said that Kadian and Swasey could never be together, claiming that there would be more drama if they were to become a couple. A few fans also called out Kadian's attitude this entire season.

IG: Heymamore @heymamore And I think the whole set up was wrong. Kadian should’ve sat next to Swasey rather than sitting across from him like he’s on the chopping block. It seems like Kadian struggles with being soft and feminine like. Just always aggressive. Like calm down. Everything is ok #ReadytoLove And I think the whole set up was wrong. Kadian should’ve sat next to Swasey rather than sitting across from him like he’s on the chopping block. It seems like Kadian struggles with being soft and feminine like. Just always aggressive. Like calm down. Everything is ok #ReadytoLove

dramabananna @dramabananna

#ReadyToLove Swasey after watching Kadian and her girlfriend, the witches of the East, doing their performance, laughing at him:… Swasey after watching Kadian and her girlfriend, the witches of the East, doing their performance, laughing at him:…#ReadyToLove https://t.co/1Vn7C7ZGCy

Shay🦋 @sassykiesh10 Kadian's attitude this whole season has just been yuck #readytolove Kadian's attitude this whole season has just been yuck #readytolove

TVWithJRenee @SayMyJRenee It’s not always a good idea to let your friends meet your potential boo. Kadian and her friend are a good example of how quickly things can go left. She can strike Swasey off her list thanks to her homegirl. #ReadyToLove It’s not always a good idea to let your friends meet your potential boo. Kadian and her friend are a good example of how quickly things can go left. She can strike Swasey off her list thanks to her homegirl. #ReadyToLove

justasisterfromthechi @justasisterfro2 Kadian is messy asf, they let the wrong lady go last week #ReadytoLove Kadian is messy asf, they let the wrong lady go last week #ReadytoLove

dramabananna @dramabananna

#ReadyToLove Kadian and her girlfriend after making Swasey uncomfortable and laughing at him:… Kadian and her girlfriend after making Swasey uncomfortable and laughing at him:…#ReadyToLove https://t.co/VK79AvNz0k

J @OhHeyJeannette Kadian stays being disrespectful she gotta go #readytolove Kadian stays being disrespectful she gotta go #readytolove

Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.

