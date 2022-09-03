"She wasn't ready to love": Ready to Love fans claim it was the right decision to send Shakyra home 

Ready to Love returned for an all-new episode on Friday and it was surely dramatic. Over the past few weeks, Shakyra has been upset and kept a distance from everyone. This was because Kadian discussed her private experiences with the other men. But this week, her time on the show came to a stand-still after the men felt like she wasn't ready and had a lot to work on.
Titled Real-er Than You've Ever Been, Episode 6 of Ready to Love, kicked off with the men planning dates. Over the course of the week, the men went on many dates with the women of their choice. Although Shakyra did go on dates, she wasn't herself. She decided to open up during the group dinner that Tommy hosted for the singletons.
Sadly, after opening up, the men decided that although Shakyra was an amazing person, she needed more healing.
Shakyra was eliminated from Ready to Love after she opened up about feeling betrayed
The floor was open to discussion. The singles could share whatever they wanted to. Whether it was something they disliked about a person, or who they connected with the most, the men and women could be open about anything. When a question was pointed at Shakyra, she decided to finally open up and let the steam out.
Shakyra shared that she was just trying to protect her energy. Continuing, she shared that she didn't know who to trust. Opening up, Shakyra said,
"The men here, I thank all of you for being so gentle with me and my trauma. But, I wasn't allowed to share when I wanted to share it. It was done for me by someone here. I was betrayed. And so I had to take a step back from all of you."
Kadian was quick to pick up on the subtle hints that Shakyra might've been mentioning. Shakyra retaliated, claiming that she wasn't here to play games. Kadian denied the allegations and claimed that she didn't reveal anything about Shakyra's trauma. However, the Ready to Love star wasn't having any of it. Shakyra said,
"I have been in a tough emotional state since that. Women don't do that to each other, and I'm done with that."
Shakyra got up and walked away from Kadian and others. When the time came to eliminate one woman, the men had to talk it out and make a decision. The two women in the bottom were Shareese and Shakyra.
Ultimately, the men decided to eliminate Shakyra. Breaking the news to her, LJ shared,
"You have beautiful energy, you're a beautiful mom. But there's still something you're not ready to deal with in the process. Maybe you'll have to work through."
Despite her shock, the Ready to Love star accepted the news and bid goodbye to her fellow cast members. Fans who witnessed the entire ordeal took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans claim it was the right decision to send Shakyra home in Ready to Love
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that although it was sad to see Shakyra go, she needed to heal and work through her issues. Some also added that she was the sweetest woman in the group.
Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.