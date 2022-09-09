What time will Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 7 air? Meeting with friends turn intense and more

Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 7 will air on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET on OWN. In the new episode, the boys will meet friends of their ladylove and try to woo them for their seals of approval.

However, it might not be as easy as they think, as the ladies' friends are open, honest, and don’t hold back when it comes to telling if they are right for their beloved friend or not.

The synopsis of episode 7, titled A little help from my friends, reads:

“Not everything is friendly when the men meet the ladies' friends; Kayla ends up in tears; Kadian's BFF offends Swasey so much their entire relationship is in jeopardy; Justice gets served when Tranika's friends compare him to animal excrement.”

About Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 7

Episode 7 of Ready to Love will air on Friday with guys meeting their ladies’ pals who will leave no chance to judge them and their relationship.

The preview clip shows that not every meeting turns out to be fruitful and some relationships fail to get a nod from their friends.

In the clip, host Thomas "Nephew Tommy" informs the single ladies that it's time to find out if their men can impress their best friends This excites the ladies as they know it will be a difficult task for the men.

The task proves to be as difficult as it seems since Tranika's friends don’t like Justice due to his behavior and say:

“I don’t like Justice. Justice the joker.”

Even Kadian's best friend offends Swasey to the point that the relationship with his ladylove is in jeopardy. After an argument, he leaves the discussion and walks out of the room.

Ready to Love describes their show as:

“successful and single Black men and women search for true love. In a unique twist on a typical dating show, both the men and women decide who stays and who goes as they look for lasting love in an authentic relationship.”

A quick recap of Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 6

In the previous episode of Ready to Love, Shakyra was eliminated from the show after the men thought that she was not ready to fall in love just yet.

The synopsis of episode 6, titled Real-er Than You've Ever Been, read:

"Fearing some singles aren't taking the process seriously, Tommy asks the men to set up dates before opening the floor at a group dinner; Randall and Mike are torn over their respective connections; Shakyra and Kadian argue about a past exchange."

To build their relationship, the men went on romantic dates with their partners before being given the task of eliminating one contestant from the show.

Meanwhile, Kadian and Shakyra ended up in a verbal spat after the latter said that she was “betrayed” by someone there

The former understood that she was talking about her and denied the claims, saying that she did not tell anyone about the other person's trauma. Unable to deal with the situation, Shakyra left the table, saying that "women don't do that to each other."

During the elimination, the men decided to send Shakyra home instead of Shareese as she needed a lot of healing. Breaking the news to her, LJ said:

"You have beautiful energy, you're a beautiful mom. But there's still something you're not ready to deal with in the process. Maybe you'll have to work through [it].”

Shakyra was shocked with the result but eventually bid goodbye to fellow cast members of Ready to Love.

Tune in this Friday on Own to watch the all-new episode of Ready to Love.

