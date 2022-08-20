"You're cheap": Ready to Love fans condemn Justice after he reveals he won't spend money on his date 

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) returned with an all-new episode of Ready to Love on Friday night. This week, Justice found himself on the receiving end of fans' resentment after he opened up about his dating process. Viewers were shocked when he revealed that he wasn't a big dater and didn't like spending money on his dates.

This week, the women were tasked with the decision to eliminate one contestant. Suffice it to say, everyone hoped the person they connected with would stay. But things were looking bleak for Justice after his date with Jamala.

"I'm not trying to spend money": Justice infuriates fans in Episode 4 of Ready to Love Season 6

Episode 4 of Ready to Love, titled Miami White Party, featured host Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles and his wife throwing a party for the singles. Although the ladies were excited about the party, things got a little tense after Kyla saw Randall with Jamala.

But that wasn't what caught the attention of fans.

Prior to the party, Jamala went on a date with Justice. While things seemed to be going fine initially, they quickly slid downhill when Jamala asked Justice about some character traits he liked.

Justice then told Jamala that he preferred to take his date out and see what she's like, adding that his dating process was different from those of others. The Ready to Love star also shared that it was probably awkward.

Justice said:

"It's just, I'm not a big dater. So I'm not going to do things to romance you, no, I'm not going to do it. It's rare, you know what I mean? I'm not trying to spend money to find out if I like you."

Justice continued to insist that it wasn't acceptable that he had to spend money in order to find out if he liked some. His final statement left Jamala shocked. During her confessional, she questioned whether Justice was serious. The Ready to Love star also wondered how she would know if Justice like her.

Justice then said:

"Well, we would still interact. it's not like I won't do nothing, like go to the beach or, but I'm saying, like formal settings. Like, I ain't doing that if you ain't. I'm not here to play with y'all. If y'all don't pick me because I'm not doing something, y'all tell me to, then that's on y'all."

During his confessional, the Ready to Love star went on to add that he didn't have the time to cater to multiple women. He shared that he wouldn't go "fishing" and would rather focus his energy in somebody he's talking to or somebody who reciprocated his advances.

Jamala told Justice that she wanted a partner who was as interested in her as she was in him. In response, Justice said that he based everything on energy. He told her that she had to come to his and claimed that he was the "king".

Justice said:

"I can come to you. I'm going to come to you. But you're not going to get much after. If you think I'm going to chase something, you know, I'm too busy taking care of kingdom. You looking at it, if you want to get on it. If you think that's a facade that's on you. You get what you get."

Jamala was left shocked after hearing what Justice had to say. She shared that in waiting for a woman to gravitate towards him, he came off as being arrogant.

The Ready to Love star wasn't the only one taken aback with his behavior. Fans on social media were upset after witnessing what Justice told Jamala.

Fans slam Justice, claim he was cheap and arrogant in Ready to Love Season 6

Taking to Twitter, fans called out Justice and claimed that he was a red flag, who was also self-centered.

WeDidThatShitPodcast *Mya* @mymy13 #ReadyToLove If they don't send this clown ass man home....Justice is full of If they don't send this clown ass man home....Justice is full of 🚩🚩🚩🚩 #ReadyToLove

Sharla Baby @SHAR_Quality Justice seems cocky and self centered. A person that does whatever he wants to do #readytolove Justice seems cocky and self centered. A person that does whatever he wants to do #readytolove

Katelyn Varshavski @BKlaskowski I don’t Justice should have come on the show, since he wants women to gravitate to him. It’s a dating show! #ReadyToLove I don’t Justice should have come on the show, since he wants women to gravitate to him. It’s a dating show! #ReadyToLove

Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 @ShamontielV



With that said, I know a couple HAPPILY MARRIED for a couple decades. First date: McDonald's.



But he wasn't an ass on first date. Justice is ... a headache. This "you get what you get" and "don't spend money on dates" and yadda yadda yadda just sounds cheap.With that said, I know a couple HAPPILY MARRIED for a couple decades. First date: McDonald's. #ReadytoLove But he wasn't an ass on first date. Justice is ... a headache. This "you get what you get" and "don't spend money on dates" and yadda yadda yadda just sounds cheap. With that said, I know a couple HAPPILY MARRIED for a couple decades. First date: McDonald's. #ReadytoLove But he wasn't an ass on first date.

Jordan Banks @RealJordanBanks and warning: Justice is a cheap brutha

#readytolove @Nesha_Pee That's a red flagand warning: Justice is a cheap brutha @Nesha_Pee That's a red flag 🚩 and warning: Justice is a cheap brutha 🚨#readytolove

Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

