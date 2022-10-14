What time will Ready to Love Season 6 finale air? Plot, release date and more about the OWN TV show

Ready to Love Season 6 returns once again with another dramatic episode that will end with someone going home. By the end of the episode, only five will remain and only four will find love. The upcoming episode will include the men’s families as they introduce their dates to their brothers.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The final brunch starts off with mimosas but ends with one couple self-eliminating in a shocking implosion; five people remain, but only four will find love here; the men introduce their dates to their brothers; the final two couples are revealed."

The series focuses on the male perspective and highlights their thoughts and experiences while they search for their soulmate. The show features black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they pursue each other to find love.

Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 12 will air on October 14, at 8 pm ET on OWN.

All about Ready to Love Season 6 finale (episode 12)

In the upcoming episode of Ready to Love, Swasey learns that he must be able to communicate with his partner, but he feels that he’s not in that phase of his relationship with Kaidan yet.

In a sneak peek uploaded by OWN, the host tells Swasey that he thinks there’s a communication issue between the two of them and asks them if they can fix it. Swasey said that it’s too early for that since she is not his wife.

He further said:

"You’re just my friend."

The host reminds him that in order to get to the “wife” phase, they must be able to communicate. He further emphasized the fact that Swasey and Kadian have great chemistry.

Kadian said that the two of them have built something together and is disappointed with how dismissive her partner is about the journey.

In another sneak peek, Kayla meets Randall’s brother who is shocked to find out that she has never been in a real relationship before. For Randall though, there’s a big decision to be made as he must choose who he wants to move forward with. Tune in to see which couple will decide to end their own journey and who will continue on their journey to find love.

Previously on Ready to Love

In last week’s episode, Call in the Reinforcements, the women were in charge of setting up dates for their potential partners to meet with their families.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"With final decisions looming, the women set up dates for the men to meet their families; Kayla's parents interrogate both Mike and Randall; Kadian struggles to get Swasey to discuss their relationship goals; a relationship comes to a turbulent end."

Kayla’s parents took their time getting to know both of their daughter’s suitors Mike and Randall, while Kadian struggled to get Swasey to talk about their relationship and where they saw it going.

Swasey met with Kadian’s family where he said that he liked her personality and who she is, but the two have issues communicating with each other. He further said that it’s going well for the most part, but she doesn't let him talk.

Stay tuned to see what happens in the upcoming episode and who the two remaining Ready to Love couples are on OWN TV.

Poll : 0 votes