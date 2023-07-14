The popular Canadian series, Son of a Critch, is all set to premiere in the US on The CW on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a young boy, who's now on the cusp of adolescence. It depicts the numerous joys and struggles that he experiences as he looks to make the most of his childhood and teenage years, connecting with people around him.

The series features Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the lead role, alongside several others playing key supporting characters. Son of a Critch is helmed by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe. The show premiered in Canada in 2022 and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It also garnered significant viewership.

Son of a Critch trailer offers peek into young Mark Critch's lonely childhood

The trailer for Son of a Critch offers a peek into the life of protagonist Mark Critch. The trailer opens on an interesting and dramatic note as Critch's voiceover says:

''Of all the terrible days of my lonely childhood, the first day of Junior High was the worst.''

It shows Mark getting pushed by a girl, who then goes on to take his walkman from him. The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict Critch's life in school as he meets various interesting people and tries to connect with them.

Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted and funny tone that fans of family/comedy dramas would certainly enjoy. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Based on an award-winning memoir from Mark Critch, "Son of a Critch" is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. Developed from Critch's 2018 memoir, which was in turn based on his real life experiences growing up in Newfoundland, Canada, the series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child who is much older inside than his 11 years.''

The description further states,

''He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited junior high world.''

Based on the trailer and description, fans can look forward to an intriguing character study of a boy who tries to deal with the various struggles and challenges that come with adoloscence. Critics have praised the show's writing, unique humor, and performances by the actors, among other things.

In brief, about Son of a Critch cast

Son of a Critch features young British actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the lead role as Mark Critch. Critch is an 11-year-old boy who's looking to make friends with various kids in his school, but his journey isn't as easy as he'd imagined.

Mark is the story's protagonist, and it'll be interesting to watch how his character unfolds over the course of the show. Benjamin looks quite impressive in the show's trailer, promising to deliver a compelling performance. His other acting credits include Flora & Ulysses, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Pinocchio, and many more.

Other notable cast members include Mark Critch as Mike Critch, Claire Rankin as Mary Critch, Malcolm McDowell as Patrick “Pop” Critch, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Son of a Critch on The CW on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

