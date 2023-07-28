Netflix's new Polish thriller film, Soulcatcher, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time).

The movie focuses on a military contractor who's hired to find a deadly weapon that turns people into vicious killers. However, things take a shocking turn when his brother becomes one of the weapon's victims.

The film features Piotr Witkowski in the lead role, alongside various others essaying crucial supporting characters. The movie is directed by Daniel Markowicz, who's co-written the script with Dawid Kowalewicz.

Netflix's Soulcatcher trailer showcases one man's dramatic journey as he sets out to seize a mysterious and deadly weapon

Netflix put out the official trailer for Soulcatcher on July 5, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous gripping events set to unfold in the film.

The trailer opens with various officers looking at the deadly weapon that's been turning humans into a brutal killers. The lead character seems hellbent on seizing the weapon, but a number of challenges lie ahead.

The trailer briefly depicts several key moments and establishes the premise without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin the experience for fans. Overall, it maintains a dark tone that fans of gripping action thrillers would certainly enjoy.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, according to Netflix:

''A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.''

Besides that, more details about the plot are currently being kept under tight wraps. Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect a riveting thriller drama that delves deep into the dark side of the human psyche, exploring themes like violence, crime, and many more.

More details about Soulcatcher plot and cast

Soulcatcher stars Piotr Witkowski in the lead role of protagonist Kiel, who is an enigmatic and fearless military contractor hired to seize a lethal weapon that's been mysteriously turning people into vicious murderers.

His job is to get the weapon and ensure it doesn't continue to wreak havoc across the city. He's known to be an efficient and powerful military man, but he has to deal with a number of dangers and challenges. Things take an even more shocking and dramatic turn after his brother becomes a victim to the weapon, following which he sets out to seek revenge.

Piotr looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly portraying his character's raw intensity and mysterious aura with stunning ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Piotr Witkowski's other notable acting credits include A Night at the Kindergarten, Krime Story. Love Story, The Champion of Auschwitz, and Heimat ist kein Ort, to name a few.

Starring alongside Witkowski in other significant supporting/minor roles are actors like Jacek Koman, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Jacek Poniedzialek, Vansh Luthra, Sebastian Stankiewicz, and many more.

Director Daniel Markowicz is known for his work as a producer on various projects like Lesson Plan, Dreamworld, Shadows, and many more.

Viewers can stream Soulcatcher on Netflix on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 3 am ET.