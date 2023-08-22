What time will Squared Love Everlasting air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details revealed

Netflix's Polish romantic film, Squared Love Everlasting, is scheduled to premiere on August 23, 2023, at 3 AM ET. Directed by Filip Zylber, the film has a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes. This intimate love story is the third installment of the Squared Love franchise by Netflix.

The main cast of Squared Love Everlasting includes Adrianna Chlebicka, Mateusz Banasiuk, and Ina Sobala.

The first part, Squared Love, begins with a celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer rethinking his life choices after falling for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

The second part, Squared Love All Over Again, recounts the story of a journalist and a teacher, who encounter new problems when she starts a new job.

The third part, Squared Love Everlasting, explores a fairy tale ending with more twists and turns. The official synopsis of the film from Netflix is quoted as follows:

“In this third Squared Love film, Monika and Enzo's whirlwind romance heads toward a fairy-tale ending until a bombshell revelation changes everything.”

Squared Love Everlasting is all about a fairy tale ending

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

Squared Love Everlasting will premiere on August 23, 2023, at 3 AM ET in the United States.

The international release timings for the movie are as follows:

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST on August 23, 2023

Canada: 3:00 AM EDT on August 23, 2023

Sydney: 5:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023

Melbourne: 5:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023

Brisbane: 4:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023

India: 12:30 PM IST on August 23, 2023

South Korea: 4:00 PM KST on August 23, 2023

Japan: 4:00 PM JST on August 23, 2023

Philippines: 3:00 PM PHT on August 23, 2023

A quick recap of what happened in Squared Love 1 and 2

Squared Love is a unique and unconventional romantic story by Netflix. The plot revolves around a celebrity playboy journalist, Enzo (Mateusz Banasiuk), and a model with a double life as a teacher, Monica (Adrianna Chlebicka). They spend time together while filming a commercial, and their attraction grows.

However, their hidden lives prevent them from confronting their feelings.

The characters are intentionally unlikable and unsympathetic, with Enzo being a wealthy womanizer and Monica being distant. The film gained recognition for its filming location, Warsaw.

The first part was released on February 11, 2023, and the second part just six months ago.

What to expect from Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix?

In Squared Love Everlasting, Enzo appears to propose to Monica, and she accepts. They plan to get married, believing that their problems are behind them. Unfortunately, a familiar face from Enzo's past reemerges, casting doubt on their wedding plans. This person is none other than his ex-girlfriend Ewa, with whom he has a son named Antek.

The trailer suggests that Ewa and Antek move in with Enzo and Monica. Ewa seems to have lingering feelings for Enzo, and Monica is uncomfortable with her presence. Will Monica leave Enzo due to this situation? Will their love truly be everlasting?

The answers to these questions will be revealed by Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix on August 23, 2023.