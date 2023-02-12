Netflix's upcoming Polish romantic comedy film Squared Love All Over Again is expected to air on the streaming platform on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 3 am ET. It is a sequel to the hit film Squared Love, which was released on Netflix on February 11, 2021.

The sequel depicts the numerous challenges and struggles that a journalist and a teacher face in the course of their relationship. Starring Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Filip Zylber.

Squared Love All Over Again on Netflix: What to expect, plot, and more details explored

An official trailer for Squared Love All Over Again has not yet been released by Netflix, but based on a sneak peek offered by the platform, viewers can look forward to a heartwarming and romantic film that depicts the relationship of a couple from entirely different social and professional backgrounds.

Here's the official description of the movie, as per Netflix:

''A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together.''

The first film, simply titled Squared Love, focused on how the couple met and fell in love. Stefan, a reputed womanizer, unexpectedly falls in love with an enigmatic model, which changes his life. What complicates their relationship is the fact that the model leads a double life as a humble teacher.

Take a look at the film's synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.''

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews upon release, with many praising the lead actors' onscreen chemistry, intriguing storylines, and notable performances by the cast.

In brief, about Squared Love All Over Again cast

Squared Love All Over Again stars Adrianna Chlebicka as Monika Grabarczyk in one of the lead roles in the new romantic comedy film. Monika leads a double life as a teacher and a model, and it is her character that guides the thematic elements of the film.

Adrianna appears in terrific form in Netflix's sneak peek for the film, as she brilliantly portrays the various shades of her character quite convincingly. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actress. Apart from Squared Love and Squared Love All Over Again, Adrianna is known for her appearances in various other movies and shows like Control and Operation Hyacinth.

Starring alongside Adrianna in the other key role is actor Mateusz Banasiuk as Stefan Tkaczyk aka Enzo. Enzo is known to be a womanizer whose life takes a surprising turn after he meets Monika and falls in love with her. Mateusz looks charismatic and charming in the film's sneak peek as he perfectly embodies his character's traits. Mateusz' other memorable acting credits include Who Never Lived, Floating Skyscrapers, Pierwsza miłość, and All That I Love.

The two actors share impeccable onscreen chemistry, which defines the tone of the film. Other key supporting cast members include Miroslaw Baka, Tomasz Karolak, Mikolaj Roznerski, and Monika Krzywkowska, among many more.

Don't forget to catch Squared Love All Over Again on Netflix on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes