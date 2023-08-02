Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 9 is expected to drop on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 3, at 3:00 am ET. The current season of the sci-fi series continues to garner significant viewership and critical acclaim, with many critics praising the show's writing, unique tone, and performances by the actors, among various other things.

The series, created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike in the lead role, alongside many others essaying pivotal supporting characters.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 9 will set the stage for a memorable finale

An official promo or trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 9, titled Subspace Rhapsody, has not yet been released by Paramount+, but based on various reports online, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to focus on the entire crew who are expected to break into a song.

This will also be the penultimate episode of the season, so fans can look forward to this one setting things up nicely for what promises to be a memorable finale next week.

The previous episode, titled Under the Cloak of War, depicted Pike and the others happily welcoming a Klingon defector into the starship. However, things soon take a shocking turn as he spills some devastating secrets.

Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Captain Pike and his crew welcome a Klingon defector aboard the Enterprise, but his presence triggers the revelation of some shocking secrets.''

With just one more episode left, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to end on a dramatic note, setting the stage for an epic finale episode. The show has already been renewed for a third season, which is expected to air on Paramount+ sometime in 2024.

So far, both the seasons have received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with major praise directed towards the unique plot, characterization, and acting, among other things.

More details about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plot and cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds centers around the crew of a starship who look to discover several new worlds across the galaxy. It explores their numerous personal conflicts as well as their relationships with each other. Paramount+'s official description of the second season of the sci-fi series states:

''In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.''

The description further adds:

''The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.''

The cast of the series features Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, and many others playing key roles.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 3.