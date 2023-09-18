What time will Starstruck season 3 air on Max? Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The third season of Starstruck is all set to premiere on Max on Friday, September 28, 2023, at 3 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a young woman who works two jobs in order to make ends meet in London. Her life takes a complicated turn when she ends up hooking up with a man who's later revealed to be a famous film actor.

The first two seasons of the show have received high praise from viewers and critics, with many praising its unique humor, writing, and performances by the cast, among other things. The series is helmed by Rose Matafeo, who also plays the lead role.

Starstruck season 3 trailer continues to focus on Jessie's eventful life after her breakup

Max dropped the official trailer for Starstruck season 3 on August 29, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in protagonist Jessie's life in the new season. The trailer opens with Jessie attending her friend's wedding, where she finds out that Tom would be coming to the reception later, making her nervous and anxious.

Subsequently, the trailer briefly depicts a number of key events without revealing any major plot details that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Along with the trailer, Max also put out the official synopsis for the third season on their YouTube channel.

The synopsis reads as follows:

''Still living in London and working at the local cinema, Jessie (Rose Matafeo) explores a new single life after parting ways with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel). Two years after the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to another eventful season replete with lots of drama as Jessie continues to look for her purpose in life and discover her true self in a rapidly changing world.

A quick look at Starstruck plot and cast

Starstruck focuses on the life of a woman who hooks up with a young man not knowing he's a film star. It depicts the numerous unexpected events that unfold following the one-night stand.

Check out the official Logline of the comedy series, as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

''STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel), and follows the couple as they realize they can’t keep away from each other.''

The show has received widespread critical acclaim, with many raving about the characterization, distinctive style of humor, performances by the actors, and writing, among various other things.

The cast is led by noted actress Rose Matafeo, who portrays the lead role of Jessie in the show. She's brilliantly supported by the likes of Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Jon Pointing, Nic Sampson, and many others who play key roles in the show.

Viewers can stream the latest season of Starstruck on Max on Thursday, September 28, 2023.