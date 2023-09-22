What time will Sullivan's Crossing air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more details

The Canadian drama series Sullivan's Crossing will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show focuses on a young neurosurgeon who unexpectedly gets entangled in legal issues, following which she decides to take a break and spend some time in her hometown, where she reunites with her estranged father.

Sullivan's Crossing features Morgan Kohan in the lead role, along with various other pivotal supporting characters. The show is helmed by Robyn Carr, whose novel series forms the basis of the story.

Sullivan's Crossing trailer depicts protagonist Maggie going on a break to her hometown

CTV's official 31-second trailer for Sullivan's Crossing briefly depicts protagonist Maggie's life after she decides to take a break from work as she's caught up in many complicated legal troubles.

She returns to her hometown, where she meets her estranged father and tries to reconnect with him. There, she also meets a mysterious man with whom she's expected to get romantically involved.

Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted and romantic tone that fans of shows such as Virgin River and Gilmore Girls would certainly enjoy. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novels by Robyn Carr, "Sullivan's Crossing" follows the journey of neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, whose perfectly planned life is turned upside down after finding herself in unexpected legal troubles.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Needing time to reflect, she temporarily leaves her life in Boston and takes refuge in her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing, a campground in picturesque Nova Scotia that is run by her estranged father, Sully. There, she must deal with her complicated present while she also navigates her painful past. Further complicating matters is a mysterious newcomer whose presence ultimately leads Maggie to question her carefully laid plans.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a fascinating character-driven drama that blends elements of comedy and romance to craft a memorable experience.

The show premiered in Canada on CTV earlier in March this year, following which it received largely positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many raving about the show's unique tone, intriguing characters, and performances by the cast, among numerous other things. It features a total of 10 episodes, each of which is expected to air on The CW every Wednesday.

A quick look at Sullivan's Crossing cast

The series features Morgan Kohan in the lead role of Maggie Sullivan. Kohan looks charming and impressive in the series trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the series. Her other acting credits include When Hope Calls Christmas, A Romance Wedding, Love on Harbor Island, and many more.

Other key cast members include Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear, Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear, Scott Patterson as Harry Sullivan, Allan Hawco as Andrew Mathews, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Sullivan's Crossing on The CW on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.