What time will Survivor season 44 episode 4 air on CBS? Release date, preview, and more details explored

The premiere of Survivor season 44 episode 4 will take place on March 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Viewers without cable TV access can subscribe to YouTube TV so that they can watch all the latest episodes of the show.

The network has already released two sneak peek videos of the upcoming episode, both of which have raised questions about the birdcage twist. There are three locked cages with real immunity idols and fake immunity idols this season.

Each of the three tribe camps is equipped with these cages. Despite all the cages having already been opened, according to a video released before the premiere of episode 4, the Tika birdcage currently has a red cross sign.

The synopsis for Survivor season 44 reads as follows:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

The fourth episode of Survivor season 44 is titled I'm Felicia

As per the promo for the upcoming episode, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Carson Garrett, Sarah Wade, and Carolyn Wiger first observed the red cross on Day 8 of the show. Seeing this sign, everyone appeared confused.

While sharing her thoughts, Sarah revealed in a private confession:

“This morning, we walk by the bird cage and see that there have been two red sticks kind of woven into the bird cage with an X.”

According to Yam Yam, it can be a clue, but he will be seen questioning who put the sign there:

“What? Is this still alive? We were like giving up on the fact that there was something in there. But who put that X in there?”

Carolyn had previously opened the case when she found the keys in the jungle. Then, during the decision time, she chose the real idol for herself, putting the fake idol in the cage itself. While other contestants noticed that something was missing from the bag found in the cage, they had no clue who did it.

The question is, did Carolyn plot the red sign or was there something else to be revealed?

Additionally, a second video showing a glimpse of Survivor's upcoming episode 4 features the Soka tribe seen sitting together and meditating.

Claire Rafson was voted out of the show in the previous episode. During the video, Josh Wilder explained that he was happy about the elimination and was in a good place.

He explained that he is the person in the middle of two opposing pairs, and they both trust him. Those on the first team are Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin, while those on the second team are Danny Massa and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt.

On March 22, 2023, stay tuned to CBS for the latest episode of Survivor season 44 to find out who put the red cross on the birdcage and what it means.

