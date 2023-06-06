What time will The 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade air on Hulu? Release date, what to expect, and more

The 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is set to take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the vibrant city of West Hollywood, California, and will be airing live on the same day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT. on Hulu.

This iconic event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and promotes inclusivity, diversity, and equality. The LA Pride Parade is a significant cultural event that showcases the spirit and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community in the heart of Los Angeles.

As one of the largest pride parades in the country, it draws in a diverse crowd of participants and spectators from all walks of life. Santa Monica Blvd, a bustling thoroughfare, will be transformed into a colorful and lively procession route, extending between Highland Avenue and Cahuenga Blvd.

Some of the notable events held during the 2023 Pride month include the WEHO Pride Parade on June 4, Pride is Universal on June 8, and LA Pride in the Park on June 9-10.

What to expect from The 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade?

Following the massive success of the pride parade in 2022, which saw an impressive participation of over 145,000 people, this year's event is set to be even more spectacular. The 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade promises to bring back a renewed sense of fun and celebration, along with a plethora of exciting additions, performances, music, and surprises.

Live performances will also take center stage in Pride Village, captivating audiences with diverse musical acts, dance routines, and theatrical displays. These performances will showcase the immense talent within the LGBTQIA+ community and further contribute to the celebration of love, self-expression, and creativity.

The 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is a significant event that celebrates the achievements of LGBTQIA+ individuals, advocates for their rights and promotes a message of love and support. It provides a platform to uplift and unite those facing challenges and discrimination during Pride Month.

Margaret Cho selected as Grand Marshal for The 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade

Leading the 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade as the Icon Grand Marshal is the multi-talented comedian, actor, and activist, Margaret Cho. Her immense contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community and her unwavering dedication to advocacy make her a deserving choice for this esteemed position.

On May 16, 2023, in a tweet, Margaret Cho mentioned:

"Thrilled to be the LA Pride Parade Grand Marshal this year on June 11th! We need this Pride more than ever. The need to celebrate as well as unite is more urgent than it has ever been. Our love is greater than their hate."

In a special tribute, the 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade also honors the late Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan as the Legacy Grand Marshal. This new title, introduced this year, recognizes Jordan's enduring impact on the community and his remarkable legacy. Jordan's indelible presence and influential work continue to inspire and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community, making him a beloved figure who will be forever remembered.

Pride Month offers a wonderful opportunity to foster education and awareness about LGBTQIA+ issues, encouraging greater acceptance and understanding within society.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11 am PT to watch the 53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade live on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes