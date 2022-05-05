What time will The Big Conn air on Apple TV+? Release date and more about true-crime documentary

Apple TV+'s The Big Conn, a four-part docuseries, is set to explore the shocking real-life tale of Eric C. Conn.

The Kentucky-based attorney scammed the government of almost $500 million in one of the greatest Social Security fraud cases in history.

Apple TV+ will release all four episodes together - May 6 at 3.00 am, Eastern Time (ET). In conjunction with the series, Apple will also release an exclusive companion podcast that will go into further depth into Conn's deception and his extravagant lifestyle, including new interviews and behind-the-scenes insights.

James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, the Emmy Award-nominated filmmakers of HBO's McMillion$, devised The Big Conn.

The Big Conn dives deep into Eric Conn's fraudulent dealings

Formerly dubbed 'Mr. Social Security,' Conn once commanded the biggest social security legal business in Kentucky. His clientele included those with disabilities, for whom he pledged to gain disability benefits since they were unable to do so on their own.

FBI Louisville @FBILouisville Arrest warrant issued for Eric C. Conn. If have information on whereabouts, call FBI Louisville at 502-263-6000. justice.gov/opa/pr/social-… Arrest warrant issued for Eric C. Conn. If have information on whereabouts, call FBI Louisville at 502-263-6000. justice.gov/opa/pr/social-… https://t.co/WyHvblwY7z

According to CNBC, Conn was the third-highest-paid disability lawyer in the US in 2010, earning more than $3.9 million from the Social Security Administration.

NPR reported that the foundation of Conn's business comprised a 99 percent success record based on hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit payments to Judge David Daugherty, who collected over $600,000 in bribes from the accused in exchange for scamming his customers' disability claims.

However, Conn left the country before his arrest in 2017.

His 15-year jail sentence the following year and the lives his scam eventually ruined are all included in The Big Conn.

FBI Louisville @FBILouisville Eric Conn is wanted by the FBI for his role in a $550 million fraud scheme. Call (502) 263-6000 with tips. Eric Conn is wanted by the FBI for his role in a $550 million fraud scheme. Call (502) 263-6000 with tips. https://t.co/Szk2CrQAtm

While many Kentuckians will already be acquainted with the fundamentals of the narrative, the story will reach a considerably bigger audience when all four episodes of The Big Conn are released on Friday. With its accompanying podcast, the docuseries might become one of the country's newest true crime blockbusters.

James Lee Hernandez spoke to WKYT's Garrett Wymer about the upcoming docuseries:

"As we looked into it, we realized just how massive this [scheme] was and how many years it went on, and just the entire community, how it affected this one area but also was affecting all the way up to the Senate and Washington D.C. started to step in. So we just had to dive into it."

There are interviews with a lot of important people, like the ones who found out what was going on, fought the system, and testified against Conn. The docu-series also features the Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the story wide open.

Aside from that, it includes extracts from Conn's unpublished novel, which his attorney refers to as his declaration, as well as phone exchanges between the show's writers and the character himself.

The odd aspects of Conn's personal life, the years-long plot he carried out, and his escape from custody are the primary emphasis of this fast-paced docuseries. Despite the story's complexity, the filmmakers claimed they did not want to lose sight of Conn's victims, who may still be suffering the consequences today.

On Friday, May 6, at 3:00 a.m. ET, Apple TV+ will begin streaming all four episodes of The Big Conn.

