Netflix's new Japanese drama series The Days will air on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. The show chronicles the devastating events that unfolded on March 11, 2011, when a massive earthquake shook Japan and led to the Fukushima Daiichi power plant disaster.

It details the event from several perspectives as the makers try to delve deeper into the truth and how things unfolded on that fateful day. The show stars Koji Yakusho in one of the leading roles, along with various others portraying key supporting characters.

The Days trailer offers a peek into a tragedy that devastated Japan

Netflix released the official trailer for The Days on May 12, 2023, offering a peek into the numerous shocking and devastating events set to be depicted in the show. The trailer opens with a shot of the power plant and then goes on to show the devastation caused by the earthquake. Several important events are briefly shown without revealing too many spoilers that could ruin the fans' viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping tone that fans of thrillers and disaster dramas would certainly find fascinating. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official synopsis of the show on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Over the course of eight episodes, this multi-layered drama faithfully captures a disastrous incident from three different perspectives based on careful research. "What happened there on that day?" This story seeks to answer this question based on the true events of seven intense days from the perspectives of government, corporate organizations, and the people on site risking their lives.''

The description further states,

''At 2:46 p.m. on 11 March, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 7 (recorded at Kurihara-cho, Miyagi prefecture) struck approximately 130 kilometers off the Sanriku coast. One hour after this earthquake shook the islands of Japan, a 15-meter-tall tsunami swallowed up the Fukushima nuclear power plant in an instant. But that was only the start of the nightmare. With its cooling function lost, the power plant fell into a dangerous and uncontrollable state.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a thrilling drama series that explores the various facets of the earthquake and the events that wrecked Japan. The show reportedly has a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to be released on Netflix on the same day.

More details about The Days cast

Acclaimed actor Koji Yakusho is a part of The Days cast. Details regarding his character are not known at this point, but he plays a crucial role in the story. His other notable film and TV acting credits include The Third Murder, Under the Open Sky, Idaten: Tokyo Olympics Story, and The Emperor in August, among many more.

Other prominent actors like Takenouchi Yutaka, Kohinata Fumiyo, Kobayashi Kaoru, Satoi Kenta, and many others are featured alongside Yakusho. Aside from the cast, noted filmmakers Nakata Hideo and Nishiura Masaki reportedly serve as directors of this series.

Don't forget to watch all episodes of The Days on Netflix on this Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes